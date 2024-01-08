Close
BRONCOS

Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham thinks he can be Denver’s starter in ’24

Jan 8, 2024, 11:04 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham thinks he can be the starter in the 2024 season.

One day after saying he wants “to be on the field for every snap of next year,” Stidham doubled down on Monday.

As the Broncos cleaned out their lockers after an 8-9 season, Stidham told reporters he can see himself as the immediate answer at quarterback.

On one hand, you have to like Stidham’s confidence. He’s a career backup who’s hopefully finally getting a chance to run the show. On the other, his numbers in his two starts against the Chargers and Raiders were simply mediocre.

Overall, the Broncos averaged just 15 points per game with Stidham under center. He threw only two touchdown passes, and neither were spectacular plays by him. In fact, both Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Jerry Jeudy made ridiculous runs after the catch to reach the end zone.

Stidham will be cheap in 2024, slated to earn another $5 million on a two-year deal he signed this past offseason. He’s got that working in his favor, especially because the Broncos are almost assuredly going to cut Russell Wilson and take on more than $80 million in dead cap over the next two seasons.

Still, the Broncos pick No. 12 overall in the first-round, and it’s hard not to see them taking a quarterback. Stidham could be in the mix come training camp, but perhaps more likely in the mix for the backup job.

