BRONCOS

Broncos 2024 opponents set after loss to Raiders

Jan 7, 2024, 6:55 PM | Updated: 6:55 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

LAS VEGAS — The Broncos 2024 opponents are set.

Sunday’s season-ending 27-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders locked the Broncos into third place in the AFC West. That allowed the final three pieces of their 2024 schedule to fall into place.

The Broncos will have eight home games and nine away games next year. The NFC and AFC alternate years in which teams from each conference have nine home games. Denver will also play two home preseason games; those opponents will be known in the spring.

BRONCOS 2024 OPPONENTS

HOME

  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Pittsburgh Steelers

ROAD

  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • New Orleans Saints
  • New York Jets
  • Seattle Seahawks
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Broncos have known they will play all teams from the AFC North and the NFC South for years as part of the league’s scheduling rotation. Playing the AFC North means the Broncos will face arguably the league’s toughest quartet, as all four teams finished with winning records — with three of them going to the playoffs.

But the NFC South is quite the opposite. The 9-8 record that was good for last place in the AFC North would have meant a first-place finish in the NFC South. Tampa Bay and New Orleans — teams the Broncos visit next year — both finished 9-8, with the Buccaneers winning the tiebreaker and their third-straight NFC South title.

The order of the opponents — along with the dates and times for all games — will be announced in the spring, likely in early-to-mid-May.

