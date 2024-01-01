Close
Jarrett Stidham provided the ‘spark’ Sean Payton wanted — for a little while, at least

Dec 31, 2023, 8:08 PM | Updated: 8:10 pm

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

DENVER — Did Jarrett Stidham provide enough of a “spark” for Sean Payton?

Because, quite frankly, the results were muddled as to whether the change from Russell Wilson to Jarrett Stidham truly galvanized the Broncos offense during a 16-9 win that kept alive the hopes of the team’s first winning season since 2016, but was not enough to resuscitate their dying playoff hopes.

“I mean, that’s not for me to judge on, I guess,” Stidham reflected after the win. “My job is to come in here and move the chains and score points and ultimately, win … As far as the spark, I’ll let others talk on that.”

With wins by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs, the Broncos’ faint hopes of returning to the postseason ended.

And while the scoreboard result said, “W,” the offense suffered from the same missteps that dogged it for much of the season.`Unlike in some recent
games, the consequences weren’t catastrophic.

Once again, the Broncos offense short-circuited on its first series after halftime — although it did manage a first down this time. And during one frustrating fourth-quarter sequence, the Broncos took back-to-back false-start penalties.

The faces changed — at quarterback, and at wide receiver, because of injuries to Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. But the offensive production was familiar — not just for this season, but for the entire post-Super Bowl 50 era. You’ve seen games like this guided other quarterbacks who rode the Broncos’ infamous carousel.

EARLY “SPARK” BECAME SLOW AND STEADY

At halftime, it appeared as if the change to Jarrett Stidham reaped dividends.

The Broncos had 13 points — and they were a missed 48-yard Wil Lutz field-goal attempt from having 16 on the board. With 165 gross passing yards, Jarrett Stidham had a tally more than double the first-half average of deposed starter Russell Wilson in the previous 11 games — and the most first-half passing yardage since Week 3 at Miami.

Then came the same third-quarter offensive recession that has become typical of the Broncos throughout this season. After a single first down following the opening kickoff of the second half, the offense stalled and punted.

But it wasn’t a three-and-out. In fact, the Broncos never went three-and-out on Sunday. The only drive that ended without a first down was their final kneeldown series after a failed on-side kickoff attempt.

Between avoiding three-and-outs and having no giveaways for the first time in six games, the Broncos avoided the type of meltdowns that pockmarked their recent games. But aside from Lil’Jordan Humphrey’s spectacular catch-and-run — aided by terrific supporting work from Jerry Jeudy and Michael Burton in particular — and a late-first-half pass to Jerry Jeudy, it was a workmanlike day.

Denver finished the day with its second-highest net yardage total (313) in its last nine games. Its net-passing yardage tally (212) was its third-best in the last 12 games. But the two false-starts came out of first-and-goal and cost the Broncos a touchdown that could have salted away the game.

“I thought we did some really good things offensively. I thought the O-line played incredible tonight. Obviously, when we get in the low red [zone], we have to put the ball in,” Stidham said. “We had a couple chances and didn’t do that, so we have to fix that, for sure.”

STILL, JARRETT STIDHAM DID SOME THINGS WELL

Generally speaking, the execution was crisp and the quarterback kept his cool.

“I thought, man, he was collected, calm,” Payton said. “I thought he played with real good poise. You felt experience relative to the guy who hadn’t had as many minutes, maybe, as some others, but you certainly didn’t feel that during the course of the game.”

The teammates of Jarrett Stidham saw that in the huddle and on the field, as well.

“I thought he had great control of the huddle and offense and getting everything lined up, getting everything going, all the checks, all the kills on the plays,” tight end Adam Trautman said. “And yeah, he’s just got this confidence about him, which, when he comes in the huddle, it’s like — it’s pretty awesome.”

Stidham avoided giveaways, which had been a bugaboo in his previous two starts, when he threw three interceptions and fumbled three times. That gave him one of the highest ball-loss rates of any quarterback in the NFL the last two years.

But the question Stidham must answer is whether he can be a long-term answer or a bridge — or a clear backup quarterback.

Because on balance, this really wasn’t any different from what the Broncos got from Wilson when he was doing well — especially starting with the Week 6 game at Kansas City when Payton throttled the offense back. It worked — first to keep matters respectable at Arrowhead Stadium, and then for a five-game winning streak buoyed by an unsustainable run of takeaways.

An ice-water wakeup of reality arrived in December and giveaways returned — including five from the quarterback position in a three-week span against Houston, the Chargers and Detroit. That made Wilson’s position untenable. He didn’t have any turnovers last week, but the Patriots dropped two potential interceptions.

Sunday, the Broncos had a clean game when it came to giveaways — although a deep pass to Phillip Dorsett in double coverage nearly ended in an interception.

There were things to like. But enough to make Stidham a viable starting-quarterback candidate beyond this moment? The best one can say is that his grade is incomplete. And next week may not answer the question of whether the Jarrett Stidham era is extended … or an interregnum.

A “spark”? Perhaps the lights of Las Vegas can re-ignite it in seven days. But Sunday didn’t do much to send the Broncos away from a full-scale quarterback search that could dominate the first four months of 2024.

Jarrett Stidham provided the ‘spark’ Sean Payton wanted — for a little while, at least