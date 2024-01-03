Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

COFFEE BREAK

Four names Broncos Country could say goodbye to this offseason

Jan 3, 2024, 11:13 AM

YouTube video

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Who are four names that Broncos Country should say goodbye to this offseason? Join Rachel Vigil for today’s edition of Coffee Break! Rachel is sick of the conversation around Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes. Plus, Mat Smith joins the show to discuss NATE THE GREAT and how he’s continuing to make history.

00:00 – Intro

01:00 – 4 names Broncos Country need to say goodbye to.

14:00 – Mat Smith joins the show to talk Colorado Avalanche.

17:00 – Avalanche causes you stress.

23:00 – Do you sympathize with Russell Wilson?

26:00 – Would you trade CB Pat Surtain to move up in the draft?

Coffee Break

Russell Wilson #3 and Jarrett Stidham #4 of the Denver Broncos...

Rachel Vigil

Were the Broncos really better off with Jarrett Stidham?

How similar was the play between Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson and new starter Jarrett Stidham against the Los Angeles Chargers this season? Rachel Vigil dives into the numbers on today's edition of Coffee Break! DenverSports.com senior Broncos writer Andrew Mason joins the show to discuss his thoughts on today's topic.

1 day ago

Russell Wilson...

Rachel Vigil

Will the Wilson drama impact free agency?

Will the Russell Wilson move impact free agency for the Denver Broncos? Cecil Lammey joins the show to get you ready for your fantasy football championship!

5 days ago

Sean Payton...

Rachel Vigil

Was Russell Wilson “done dirty”?

Was QB Russell Wilson "done dirty" by the Denver Broncos? Since the announcement that Wilson would be on the bench Wednesday morning, lots of new information has come out about the future for the QB.

6 days ago

Russell Wilson...

Rachel Vigil

Russell Wilson benched reaction

How telling is it that the Denver Broncos are benching Russell Wilson? Jarrett Stidham will start the remaining two games of the season. DenverSports.com Senior Broncos Writer Andrew Mason joins Rachel Vigil on today's edition of Coffee Break!

7 days ago

P.J. Locke...

Rachel Vigil

Who should get the starting nod between KJack and PJ Locke?

Who should get the starting nod when it comes to Kareem Jackson vs PJ Locke? Watch today's Coffee Break as Rachel Vigil and Andrew Mason dive into the Broncos matchup against the Patriots!

12 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on duri...

Rachel Vigil

Similarities between the Broncos and Patriots

The Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots have a few similarities in their play. Deep dive into the matchup against New England with Rachel Vigil on today's edition of Coffee Break! Plus, the drama involving one of the biggest names (kind of) committed to Colorado.

13 days ago

Four names Broncos Country could say goodbye to this offseason