Four names Broncos Country could say goodbye to this offseason

Who are four names that Broncos Country should say goodbye to this offseason? Join Rachel Vigil for today’s edition of Coffee Break! Rachel is sick of the conversation around Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes. Plus, Mat Smith joins the show to discuss NATE THE GREAT and how he’s continuing to make history.

00:00 – Intro

01:00 – 4 names Broncos Country need to say goodbye to.

14:00 – Mat Smith joins the show to talk Colorado Avalanche.

17:00 – Avalanche causes you stress.

23:00 – Do you sympathize with Russell Wilson?

26:00 – Would you trade CB Pat Surtain to move up in the draft?