Monster month from Nathan MacKinnon earns him NHL’s top honor

Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon went off in the month of December.

Like, historically off.

His 29 points, an Avalanche / Nordiques franchise record for total in a month, earned him the NHL’s No. 1 star in December.

For perspective, MacKinnon broke a record that was set all the back in February of 1981. That’s when Peter Stastny put up 28 points in a month for Quebec. Michel Goulet put up 27 points for the Nordiques in December of 1985 and January of 1984. MacKinnon made franchise history with his 11 goals and 18 assists for a total of 29 points in 15 games played.

It’s the third time in his career MacKinnon has been named an NHL Star of the Month, and third time he’s been No. 1 overall. Those other two honors came in November of 2017 and April of 2021.

Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs and Connor Hellebuyck of the Jets rounded out the top-3 stars for December.

MacKinnon put up at least a point in every single Avs game during the month, except for December 29 in St. Louis. Colorado still earned a 2-1 win that night. That also snapped a 19-game point streak for MacKinnon, which was tied for third longest in franchise history.

And against the Senators on December 21, MacKinnon scored four goals. It was the first time a member of the Avalanche has ever accomplished that.

Overall, it was simply a monster month. MacKinnon looks like the best player in the world, and will be in contention for his first Hart Trophy, which is given to the MVP of the NHL.

The Avalanche currently lead the Central Division with 49 points, a number that is also tied atop the entire Western Conference with Vegas and Vancouver.