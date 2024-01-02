Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Monster month from Nathan MacKinnon earns him NHL’s top honor

Jan 2, 2024, 1:50 PM

Nathan MacKinnon...

(Photo by Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images)

(Photo by Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon went off in the month of December.

Like, historically off.

His 29 points, an Avalanche / Nordiques franchise record for total in a month, earned him the NHL’s No. 1 star in December.

For perspective, MacKinnon broke a record that was set all the back in February of 1981. That’s when Peter Stastny put up 28 points in a month for Quebec. Michel Goulet put up 27 points for the Nordiques in December of 1985 and January of 1984. MacKinnon made franchise history with his 11 goals and 18 assists for a total of 29 points in 15 games played.

It’s the third time in his career MacKinnon has been named an NHL Star of the Month, and third time he’s been No. 1 overall. Those other two honors came in November of 2017 and April of 2021.

Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs and Connor Hellebuyck of the Jets rounded out the top-3 stars for December.

MacKinnon put up at least a point in every single Avs game during the month, except for December 29 in St. Louis. Colorado still earned a 2-1 win that night. That also snapped a 19-game point streak for MacKinnon, which was tied for third longest in franchise history.

And against the Senators on December 21, MacKinnon scored four goals. It was the first time a member of the Avalanche has ever accomplished that.

Overall, it was simply a monster month. MacKinnon looks like the best player in the world, and will be in contention for his first Hart Trophy, which is given to the MVP of the NHL.

The Avalanche currently lead the Central Division with 49 points, a number that is also tied atop the entire Western Conference with Vegas and Vancouver.

Avalanche

Mile High Hockey...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hockey: Nathan MacKinnon is on fire

Nathan MacKinnon scored four goals, reached 300 for his career and extended his point streak to 17 games! Which one was most impressive? Plus, some final thoughts on the Toews comments and welcome back Samuel Girard. Join Rachel and Will!

11 days ago

Artturi Lehkonen...

Will Petersen

The good news keeps coming as Lehkonen spotted at Avs practice

The Avs held an optional practice on Friday, and Artturi Lehkonen was on the ice for the first time since suffering a scary injury last month

11 days ago

Nathan MacKinnon Mikko Rantanen Valeri Nichushkin...

Will Petersen

MacKinnon makes history with 300th goal, four total in big Avs win

MacKinnon joined Joe Sakic, Michel Goulet, Peter Stastny and Milan Hejduk as members of the Avalanche / Nordiques to reach 300 career goals

12 days ago

Samuel Girard...

Will Petersen

Samuel Girard back with Avalanche after a month in treatment

Samuel Girard received help for "severe anxiety and depression that [had] gone untreated for too long and led to alcohol abuse"

12 days ago

Cale Makar injury...

Will Petersen

Makar’s “nagging” injury is concerning as he misses another game

The contest against the Blackhawks was the third straight game Cale Makar's injury cost him, and fifth overall in the last nine

14 days ago

Cale Makar...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hockey: Best two players to build an NHL franchise

Mike Evans picks the two best NHL players to start a franchise around!

15 days ago

Monster month from Nathan MacKinnon earns him NHL’s top honor