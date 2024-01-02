Close
COFFEE BREAK

Were the Broncos really better off with Jarrett Stidham?

Jan 2, 2024, 11:13 AM

YouTube video

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

How similar was the play between Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson and new starter Jarrett Stidham against the Los Angeles Chargers this season? Rachel Vigil dives into the numbers on today’s edition of Coffee Break! DenverSports.com senior Broncos writer Andrew Mason joins the show to discuss his thoughts on today’s topic.

 

00:00 – Intro

02:00 – Breaking down the numbers between Stidham and Wilson.

03:00 – Stidham’s play doesn’t make Wilson look great (especially without Courtland Sutton).

04:00 – Credit to Wilson for supporting his teammates.

05:00 – Pass by pass breakdown of Stidham vs Wilson.

06:00 – Why didn’t you hire a head coach who wanted to work with Wilson?

09:00 – Andrew Mason joins the show.

12:00 – Same game plan, but more passes to the middle of the field.

19:00 – Valid reasons why Wilson was benched (like missing open receivers).

