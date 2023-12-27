Russell Wilson benched reaction

How telling is it that the Denver Broncos are benching Russell Wilson? Jarrett Stidham will start the remaining two games of the season. DenverSports.com Senior Broncos Writer Andrew Mason joins Rachel Vigil on today’s edition of Coffee Break!

00:00 – Intro

01:00 – Russell Wilson has been benched.

02:00 – Can you trade Wilson away?

04:00 – We shouldn’t be shocked, but it is kind of shocking.

06:00 – Andrew Mason joins the show.

10:00 – The cap numbers/cap hit won’t be great for Denver if they release him.

18:00 – Is GM George Paton on thin ice?