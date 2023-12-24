Close
Broncos-Patriots inactives: No surprises for Denver

Dec 24, 2023, 4:56 PM

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

DENVER — Four rookies were among Denver’s inactive players as the Broncos-Patriots inactives were announced 90 minutes prior to kickoff of the teams’ Christmas Eve duel.

Day 2 picks JL Skinner and Alex Forsyth were among the scratches, along with undrafted tight end Nate Adkins and edge rusher Thomas Incoom. All four have been regular presences on the inactive list this season, as Forsyth has not played a single snap this season and Skinner was active just once — for the Sunday Night Football game against the Vikings on Nov. 19.

The Broncos’ full inactive list is as follows:

  • TE Nate Adkins
  • Edge rusher Nik Bonitto
  • QB Ben DiNucci
  • C Alex Forsyth
  • DE Elijah Garcia
  • Edge rusher Thomas Incoom
  • S JL Skinner

The Broncos used a practice-squad elevation on DiNucci for the third time this month, but scratched him. Denver has now reached the limit on elevations for DiNucci, whom the club elevated for the Week 13 game at Houston and the Week 15 contest in Detroit.

Denver ruled Bonitto out on Friday. He has not practiced since injuring his MCL Dec. 10 against the Chargers.

New England’s inactives are as follows:

  • TE Hunter Henry
  • S Jabrill Peppers
  • DE Sam Roberts
  • QB Nathan Rourke (No. 3 QB)
  • WR Matthew Slater
  • WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Slater, a 10-time Pro Bowler on special teams, had been listed as questionable.

The Patriots ruled Peppers, Stevenson and Smith-Schuster out on Friday. A day later, they ruled out Henry and OT Conor McDermott, while also putting McDermott on injured reserve.

OL Trent Brown, who was listed as questionable, will play Sunday night.

