Will Kareem Jackson play? He believes that he will be ready

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Kareem Jackson is still searching for answers.

He made his return to the practice field Wednesday — although he is not actually on the 53-player roster just yet. The Broncos don’t have to activate him until next Monday if they so desire.

As far as whether Kareem Jackson plays against the Patriots on Sunday night …

“I have no clue,” he said. “I mean, obviously, I don’t make those decisions, so, I have no clue.”

“I mean, I’d always be disappointed to not be out there with the guys,” he continued a moment later. “But, obviously, this week is about trying to get back, acclimated and get my feet under me in a football setting.”

And to Kareem Jackson, that just means doing what he’s always done. He used cardio work to keep in shape during his four-week suspension, just as he did earlier this campaign when he missed two games — and three weeks — after his hit on Packers tight end Luke Musgrave.

“I don’t think I need to say anything to tell myself that I’m ready,” he said. “It’s like riding a bike: You don’t forget. I mean, you hadn’t rode a bike in how long? I’m sure you can get on one today and ride it from here to the stadium if you have to.”

BUT FOR KAREEM JACKSON, THERE IS THE OTHER ISSUE …

… and that is, how does he stay within the limits of the NFL rules?

“I’m unclear as to how to play the game, protect the offensive guy and protect myself — and make plays,” Jackson said.

Which led to this question: Is there anything he can do differently?

“I honestly don’t know, man,” he said. “Maybe I’ll just start ankle-biting. It’ll keep me out of trouble. Maybe that’s something I should start doing.”

Jackson expanded on some of the thoughts he shared last week, when he discussed his meeting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Jackson noted then that Goodell conveyed to him that defensive players are responsible for the protection of their counterparts on offense.

“I was told that I’m responsible for the offensive guys’ protection,” Jackson said last week. “So, I’m not really sure how I protect myself, make plays and protect him (the offensive player) as well. But that’s what I was told, and I’m not really sure what I do moving forward as far as playing this game, so, hopefully I’ll figure it out.”

He’s still trying to figure it out.

“Even when seeing where guys are defenseless, and saying, ‘Well, you didn’t give them a chance to make a move.’ So he can make me miss? I mean, it’s a lot,” Jackson said Thursday inside the Broncos locker room.

“As far as the rules, I don’t really understand it. Obviously, now, just try to play within them as much as I can, but obviously try to somewhat be physical. But at the same time, at the end of the day, they want to see points, obviously. But I’m unclear as to how we play the game, protect the offensive guy, protect myself and make plays.”