What needs to happen for the Broncos to make the playoffs?
Dec 18, 2023, 11:31 AM
What are the possible playoff scenarios for the Denver Broncos? Watch today’s Coffee Break as Rachel Vigil chats with Andrew Mason following the loss to the Detroit Lions.
00:00 – Intro
01:00 – Broncos loss to the Lions recap.
03:00 – Should RB Javonte Williams be benched?
06:00 – It’s no surprise Sean Payton does not trust Russell Wilson.
07:00 – Andrew Mason joins the show to talk Broncos.
09:00 – The tiebreakers may not fall in favor of Denver.
23:00 – Why couldn’t the Broncos get turnovers?