What needs to happen for the Broncos to make the playoffs?

What are the possible playoff scenarios for the Denver Broncos? Watch today’s Coffee Break as Rachel Vigil chats with Andrew Mason following the loss to the Detroit Lions.

00:00 – Intro

01:00 – Broncos loss to the Lions recap.

03:00 – Should RB Javonte Williams be benched?

06:00 – It’s no surprise Sean Payton does not trust Russell Wilson.

07:00 – Andrew Mason joins the show to talk Broncos.

09:00 – The tiebreakers may not fall in favor of Denver.

23:00 – Why couldn’t the Broncos get turnovers?