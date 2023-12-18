Close
COFFEE BREAK

What needs to happen for the Broncos to make the playoffs?

Dec 18, 2023, 11:31 AM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

What are the possible playoff scenarios for the Denver Broncos? Watch today’s Coffee Break as Rachel Vigil chats with Andrew Mason following the loss to the Detroit Lions.

00:00 – Intro

01:00 – Broncos loss to the Lions recap.

03:00 – Should RB Javonte Williams be benched?

06:00 – It’s no surprise Sean Payton does not trust Russell Wilson.

07:00 – Andrew Mason joins the show to talk Broncos.

09:00 – The tiebreakers may not fall in favor of Denver.

23:00 – Why couldn’t the Broncos get turnovers?

