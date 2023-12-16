Broncos have experienced the Lazarus Effect… and it’s not over yet

Who’s familiar with the Lazarus Effect?

The Lazarus Effect is a rare phenomenon when someone is brought back to life after being declared dead. The theory has been around for centuries and remains a mystery due to its supernatural effect. It’s a rare occurrence.

The Denver Broncos have experienced the Lazarus Effect this season. And it’s not over yet.

When the Broncos started the season 1-5, everyone around the league thought their season was over. It was time to rebuild, trade everyone away and start from scratch.

Fortunately, Sean Payton had different plans for the Broncos. He was ready to bring this organization back to life and experience the Lazarus Effect like never before.

After going 6-1 over the last seven weeks, the Broncos are in the hunt for the playoffs this season. They potentially have the chance to win the AFC West and put the Chiefs dominant run to an end.

It’s been a wild ride for Broncos country this season. It went from being downright depressing to being beyond excited about the possibility of making the playoffs for the first time in eight years.

Russell Wilson has been a significant factor in this winning streak. And the media isn’t giving him enough credit.

For the most part, all the praise has been around the defense for their consistency week over week with the takeaways. But Wilson is managing this offense and scoring points, and it’s been overlooked.

Wilson has been playing at an elite level compared to last year. Unfortunately, players on the offense around him have been hurting his overall performance. This season has been full of missed opportunities, and the blame shouldn’t all go on the quarterback.

Wilson is the reason why this offense has had an opportunity to move downfield and score, but he’s surrounded by a couple of players hurting his true potential. A flurry of dropped balls and missed blocks has hindered his ability to take this team to the next level.

While the offense hasn’t been the highlight of the team this year, they’ve been doing enough to make it through the season. And Wilson is a significant reason for their success so far.

Courtland Sutton is another player who has experienced the Lazarus Effect this season.

There was a lot of speculation around Sutton before the season started, but he’s been phenomenal this year. He’s playing at an elite level and has been a critical contributor to this offense.

Sutton has made clutch plays in crucial moments all season long. And he’s making his presence known around the league.

While there are four games left in the season, the Broncos still have much to prove to make it to the playoffs. They’re about to go up against a challenging Lions offense and need to maintain the high level of play we’ve seen over the last seven weeks to walk away with another victory.

The Broncos came back to life this season. It’s clear that they’ve experienced the Lazarus Effect. And it’s not over yet.

