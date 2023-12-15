Close
COFFEE BREAK

How can the Broncos beat the Lions and stay in the playoff race?

Dec 15, 2023, 11:50 AM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

What should the Broncos offense game plan look like to beat the Lions and stay in the playoff race? Cecil Lammey joins Rachel Vigil to discuss the Saturday night matchup!

00:00 – Intro

01:00 – BREAKING NEWS: Chargers fire HC Brandon Staley

07:15 – What is the best gameplan for Denver?

09:38 – Can you trust Jerry Jeudy?

14:22 – Does Sean Payton trust Russell Wilson?

19:03 – Fantasy Five presented by Hooters

27:15 – Broncos predictions

 

