Quinn Meinerz discusses the ‘nerve-racking’ experience of his irregular heartbeat

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Even as an ambulance transported Broncos right guard Quinn Meinerz to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, Calif. last Sunday, he still had his mind on what was going on as his teammates worked to finish off the Los Angeles Chargers in what would be a 24-7 win.

“I was definitely keeping up with the game,” Meinerz said three days later. “It was cool to see that play — [Courtland Sutton] scoring that touchdown with one hand — and then, obviously, the cool play that Adam Trautman scored on, as well.”

Meinerz didn’t want to divulge too much about the experience, which saw him leave the game due to an irregular heartbeat.

“Obviously, when your heart’s not working right, it’s a little nerve-racking,” Quinn Meinerz said.

He left SoFi Stadium in an ambulance, although he said he returned to feeling normal “on my way” to the hospital.

“They treated me as if it was a serious situation,” Meinerz said.

When Meinerz reported his discomfort to the Broncos’ athletic-training staff, he knew what would come next.

“I had an anticipation,” he said. “I’m pretty aware of what may or may not happen. And so, when I kind of told the staff what I thought was going on, they acted as if [the situation was serious].”

As Quinn Meinerz dealt with his medical issue, second-year veteran Luke Wattenberg stepped into the lineup.

“Luke did great. He’s been a great practice player,” Meinerz said. “He’s been doing a great job ever since he came here last year. And I think he’s really grown and developed as a player in the system.”

But Meinerz appears to be all the way back, barely 72 hours removed from his harrowing experience.

“I’m a full participant in practice today,” he said, “so, everything should be good.”

That’s a relief for the Broncos — and for Meinerz himself.