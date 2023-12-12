Close
COFFEE BREAK

Do the Colorado Avalanche have a goalie problem?

Dec 12, 2023, 1:37 PM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Do the Colorado Avalanche have a goalie problem? Watch today’s Coffee Break as Rachel Vigil dives into last night’s 6-5 win over the Calgary Flames. Plus, Rachel has two Denver Broncos nominations for the Pro Bowl!

00:00 – Intro

01:00 – Breaking news; Justin Herbert done for the season.

02:00 – Do the Avalanche have a goalie problem?

05:00 – Makar doesn’t look 100 percent.

11:00 – Update on Kareem Jackson from Andrew Mason.

15:00 – Quick Hits; around the world of Denver Sports.

23:00 – Broncos to consider for the Pro Bowl.

 

