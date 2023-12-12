Do the Colorado Avalanche have a goalie problem? Watch today’s Coffee Break as Rachel Vigil dives into last night’s 6-5 win over the Calgary Flames. Plus, Rachel has two Denver Broncos nominations for the Pro Bowl!

00:00 – Intro

01:00 – Breaking news; Justin Herbert done for the season.

02:00 – Do the Avalanche have a goalie problem?

05:00 – Makar doesn’t look 100 percent.

11:00 – Update on Kareem Jackson from Andrew Mason.

15:00 – Quick Hits; around the world of Denver Sports.

23:00 – Broncos to consider for the Pro Bowl.

📩 Stay up to date with all Denver sports and get the best coverage here: https://denversports.com/

🏆 Sign up for the FREE Denver Sports Daily Newsletter here: https://denversports.com/daily/#/

Topics: denver broncos, denver broncos podcast, colorado buffaloes, colorado buffaloes podcast, nfl, nfl news, sean payton, russell wilson, deion sanders, shedeur sanders, javonte williams, courtland sutton, justin simmons, denver nuggets, nikola jokic, colorado avalanche, colorado state rams, csu rams, rachel vigil