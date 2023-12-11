Close
Could Broncos DC Vance Joseph get a head coaching job in 2024?

Dec 11, 2023, 11:20 AM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

At this rate, Vance Joseph might not be with the Broncos next season… let me explain. Rachel dives into why VJ might be looked at for head coaching positions next season. Andrew Mason joins Rachel from the airport to discuss the win over the Chargers!

00:00 – Intro

01:00Why Vance Joseph may get hired away in the offseason.

06:00 – Chiefs v Bills reaction, crazy flea flicker play doesn’t work due to penalty.

09:00 – Jerry Jeudy is frustrating.

11:00 – Sports updates.

14:00 – Andrew Mason joins the show!

