Russell Wilson needs to be the Broncos starting QB in 2024

The Denver Broncos suffered a gut-wrenching loss last week against the Houston Texans and ended their five-game winning streak.

It was an important game for the Broncos to win because of its postseason implications, but ultimately, they still have a chance to make a run for the playoffs this season if they win out.

Even though it was one bad game from Russell Wilson, the media has questioned whether he should remain the Broncos quarterback for the 2024 season.

The answer is simple: yes.

Wilson needs to be the starting quarterback for the Broncos in 2024. If they were to trade for another quarterback or draft someone, it would be detrimental to the organization’s progress over the last few years.

The Broncos have been stuck in this constant cycle that they have created where, year after year, they continue to pick up average quarterbacks in hopes of success. They never committed to drafting players they could turn into a franchise quarterback or spending the money on an elite quarterback until George Paton traded for Wilson.

Wilson is the first competent quarterback the Broncos have had since Peyton Manning in 2015. Unfortunately, he’s had a slow start here in Denver, and it wasn’t his fault.

He had to deal with one of the worst head coaches the NFL has ever seen and was not to blame for that horrific 2022 season. Nathaniel Hackett ran this team to the ground, and Wilson was just along for the ride.

Heading into the 2023 season, it was a total reset for the entire organization. They hired Sean Payton, whose goal was to change the culture around the building and create a team capable of winning. Payton hired his coaching staff and came in with a new playbook for Wilson and the offense.

Everything around the organization was new, and the reality was that it would take time for Payton to build this team into a Super Bowl contender. It wasn’t going to happen overnight.

On top of that, Wilson needs time to build those relationships and connections with his offense, especially the wide receiver room, and we’ve seen significant improvements since the beginning of the season.

The start of the season showed this: they went 1-5 and were struggling to get on the same page, but after weeks of working together and making adjustments, they turned things around and went on a five-game winning streak.

The team’s been making massive improvements so far this season, and to get rid of Wilson would destroy everything they’ve worked to build with Payton as head coach.

Wilson needs at least two years under Payton’s system before any drastic decisions can be made, and that’s why he needs to be the Broncos quarterback in 2024.

