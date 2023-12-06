Three important faces spotted at Avalanche practice on Wednesday

The Colorado Avalanche held an optional practice on Wednesday, and three important players were spotted.

Among those in attendance were Cale Makar, Bowen Byram and Andrew Cogliano.

Makar and Cogliano didn’t play on Tuesday night in a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks, and Byram was hurt in the second period with an “upper-body injury.” The good news is head coach Jared Bednar said Byram’s injury was not head related, as the young defenseman has a history of concussions.

For the superstar Makar, he’s missed the last two games, but fortunately looks near a return. Cogliano missed just one.

#Avs optional practice today with Cale Makar and Andrew Cogliano in attendance. Bowen Byram checking in from the bench. pic.twitter.com/G3JyW8pIPQ — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) December 6, 2023

And while Byram wasn’t on the ice, it’s nice to see him make it to Ball Arena. You’d have to think if it was serious, he’d either be at home or off rehabbing.

The Avalanche held on for a wild 3-2 win against the Ducks, after blowing a 3-0 lead in the third period. The victory moved them to 16-7-2, three points ahead of the Dallas Stars for third in the Central Division. The 34 points puts them second in the Western Conference overall, trailing only Vegas.

Colorado is just starting its longest homestand of the season with four more games to go. They’ll face the Jets on Thursday night before hosting the Flyers over the weekend.

If all goes well, Makar and Cogliano appear to be on track to play, with Bednar speaking soon and hopefully giving a positive Byram update. Forward Valeri Nichushkin missed the Anaheim game with an illness, but that doesn’t sound like a long-term concern.