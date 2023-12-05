Close
NUGGETS

Jamal Murray closer to another return as Nuggets try to get healthy

Dec 5, 2023, 1:33 PM

Denver Nuggets Jamal Murray...

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets are trying to get healthy, and a big key will be the second return of star point guard Jamal Murray.

After missing nearly a month with a hamstring injury, Murray tweaked his ankle in his first game back against the Rockets. It’s the only contest he’s appeared in since Nov. 4.

Murray sat out a win against the Suns and loss against the Kings, but hopefully a two-game absence is all it will be this time around.

After practice on Tuesday, before the Nuggets flight to LA to face the Clippers on Wednesday, head coach Michael Malone delivered relatively good news.

Other reporters added that Denver didn’t actually do any live work, so it sounds like Murray participated in as much as he could. Malone added the hamstring isn’t the issue for Murray any longer, it’s now just the ankle.

And at 14-7, the Nuggets have survived Murray playing in just eight games thus far. Backup point guard and Colorado native Reggie Jackson has been phenomenal, scoring at least 20 points in six games Murray has missed. He hung 35 on the Clippers last month in an improbable Denver win without Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon and Murray.

Speaking of Gordon, he returned from a four-game absence to play on Saturday against the Kings. The Nuggets’ starting power forward had been dealing with a heel strain.

It’s great to see Denver getting back to full strength, and still be right there in the Western Conference. They currently sit at the No. 3 seed, just two games back of the No. 1 Timberwolves. If they have their normal starting five on the court, plus Jackson coming off the bench, they can absolutely make a run at the West’s top spot for a second straight year.

After the game on Wednesday night, the Nuggets will be back home on Friday to take on Houston.

