Are the Broncos playoff hopes still alive?
Dec 4, 2023, 4:25 PM
Was the Broncos loss to the Texans sloppy or just heartbreaking ? Watch today’s Coffee Break as Rachel Vigil breaks down the Texans game with Andrew Mason.
How do CJ Stroud and Russell Wilson compare? Rachel Vigil dives into the comparison plus we have recaps from the Rockets vs Nuggets game and CSU/CU basketball. Mat Smith joins the show to discuss the battle on the hardwood in Fort Collins and the Broncos.
4 days ago
Is Russell Wilson back to looking like his old Seattle self? Rachel Vigil dives into the question plus Jake Shapiro joins the show to discuss Colorado coaching changes.
5 days ago
Has Courtland Sutton done enough this season to earn him a Pro Bowl spot? Broncos get the 29-12 win over the Browns. Andrew Mason joins the show!
7 days ago
Which team in the AFC Wild Card race are you 𝘮𝘰𝘴𝘵 confident in right now? Cody Roark joins the show to discuss the matchup against the Browns!
12 days ago
Has the NFL gotten weaker? With Tom Brady speaking out, Kareem Jackson's suspension many are starting to question the league.
13 days ago
Who is currently the MVP of this Denver Broncos team after they beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-20?
14 days ago