COFFEE BREAK

Are the Broncos playoff hopes still alive?

Dec 4, 2023, 4:25 PM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Was the Broncos loss to the Texans sloppy or just heartbreaking ? Watch today’s Coffee Break as Rachel Vigil breaks down the Texans game with Andrew Mason.

Coffee Break

Russell Wilson...

Rachel Vigil

How do CJ Stroud And Russell Wilson compare

How do CJ Stroud and Russell Wilson compare? Rachel Vigil dives into the comparison plus we have recaps from the Rockets vs Nuggets game and CSU/CU basketball. Mat Smith joins the show to discuss the battle on the hardwood in Fort Collins and the Broncos.

4 days ago

Russell Wilson...

Rachel Vigil

Is Russell Wilson back to looking like his old Seattle self?

Is Russell Wilson back to looking like his old Seattle self? Rachel Vigil dives into the question plus Jake Shapiro joins the show to discuss Colorado coaching changes.

5 days ago

Baron Browning...

Rachel Vigil

Will Baron Browning get fined for his hit on DTR?

Has Courtland Sutton done enough this season to earn him a Pro Bowl spot? Broncos get the 29-12 win over the Browns. Andrew Mason joins the show!

7 days ago

C.J. Stroud...

Rachel Vigil

Which team in the AFC Wild Card race are you 𝘮𝘰𝘴𝘵 confident in?

Which team in the AFC Wild Card race are you 𝘮𝘰𝘴𝘵 confident in right now? Cody Roark joins the show to discuss the matchup against the Browns!

12 days ago

Kareem Jackson...

Rachel Vigil

Has the NFL gotten “soft”

Has the NFL gotten weaker? With Tom Brady speaking out, Kareem Jackson's suspension many are starting to question the league.

13 days ago

Courtland Sutton...

Rachel Vigil

Who is currently the MVP of this Denver Broncos team?

Who is currently the MVP of this Denver Broncos team after they beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-20?

14 days ago

