If there’s a stat, Nikola Jokic probably leads the NBA in it

Nikola Jokic’s quest for a third MVP is off to an incredible start, the Denver Nuggets center currently has a 66% chance to capture the award, according to Basketball Reference.

Visiting that website’s NBA leaders page, shows Jokic is leading the NBA in 17 different statistical categories about a quarter way through the season. Jokic’s most notable marks thus far are the three biggest: leading the NBA in total points scored, total assists thrown and rebounds snagged.

Jokic has led the Nuggets to a 14-7 record and has only not played in a game and a half thus far, missing one night for some back pain and another half due to an ejection. Joker has been relied upon more than normal due to Jamal Murray’s injury issues this fall and some missed games from Aaron Gordon. The reigning champs and reigning NBA Finals MVP have more or less picked up where they left off, dominating when whole.

Jokic was the first player in NBA history to get 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a single season, doing so during his 2021-2022 campaign. His total numbers weren’t as good in 2022-23 but his efficiency was better. Now he’s got the totals and efficiency and is pacing for possibly the greatest season in the sport’s history. Over 82 games Jokic’s pace would push him to 2,261 points, 996 rebounds and 765 assists, marks never achieved by LeBron James, Michael Jordan, or any other NBA great.

Points added (over the average) on two-point attempts from 3+ feet out in 2023-24: 1. Nikola Jokić (78.82)

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (37.34)

3. Brandon Ingram (30.46)

4. Tyrese Haliburton (30.01)

5. Alperen Şengün (27.52)

6. Deandre Ayton (25.69)

7. Domantas Sabonis (24.85)

8.… pic.twitter.com/Nn4qxRfCnW — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) December 4, 2023

Jokic currently leads almost every sports book’s odds for NBA MVP with Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo trailing behind.