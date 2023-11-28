Close
BRONCOS

At least one national outlet thinks Broncos are a top-10 NFL team

Nov 28, 2023, 11:38 AM

Russell Wilson Broncos...

(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos are a top-10 team in the NFL.

At least, that’s what Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk and NBC Sports thinks.

Florio’s latest Power Rankings came out on Tuesday morning, and he’s got Denver ranked at No. 10, just behind the Pittsburgh Steelers and just ahead of the Houston Texans. Below is his full list.

“Remember that stuff Sean Payton said to Jarrett Bell? Payton was right about all of it,” Florio wrote for his blurb about the Broncos. Payton told Bell that Nathaniel Hackett did one of the worst coaching jobs in NFL history, which it’s pretty clear he did.

A quick peek elsewhere shows Denver also moving up the charts, bot not quite as high as NBC’s rankings. ESPN puts them at No. 13, CBS at No. 11 and the official NFL site at 15th. Still, it’s good to see the Broncos consistently in the top half of the league, rather than near the very bottom as we saw them early in the season.

Winners of five games in a row to get to 6-5 overall, Payton and QB Russell Wilson have the attention of the rest of the league and the media.

Now, a three-game road trip awaits — a stretch that will likely determine whether or not Denver makes the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

