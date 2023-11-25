Is the Broncos performance during winning streak sustainable?

The Denver Broncos are on a four-game winning streak for the first time since 2015 when Peyton Manning took the team to Super Bowl 50. While it’s a much different situation from 2015, the Broncos are in the hunt for the playoffs this year, and there’s still a long road ahead, but anything can happen.

The Broncos started the season 1-5. After a massive turnaround, they are now 5-5 after beating the Packers, Chiefs, Bills and Vikings.

Sean Payton has been able to put on some pretty impressive performances on national television this season and showed the world that the Broncos are here to compete.

While the Broncos have been winning games, it hasn’t been pretty. Their games have come down to three points or less in four of their five wins this season. They’ve been struggling to score points, and it’s been coming down to the wire to decide these games.

During the Bills games, the Broncos were lucky they even won the game in the first place. Russell Wilson drew a pass interference call that put them into field-goal position and then got lucky once again when they missed the game-winning kick but got a 12-men-on-the-field penalty against the defense. It gave the Broncos another chance, and it was nothing but luck that they won the game in the first place.

Fast forward to the next week against the Vikings, and it came down to the wire once again. In a 21-20 victory, Wilson had a terrific game-winning drive that resulted in a touchdown to Courtland Sutton, and the defense was able to stop Josh Dobbs and close the game out.

It was a great victory for the Broncos, but it was too close for comfort.

Even though the Broncos have been winning, their style of play doesn’t seem sustainable in the long run.

The defense has had 12 takeaways in their last three games and has had one of the most impressive turnarounds we’ve seen so far this season.

It’s been great to watch, but how long can they maintain this style of play? If it weren’t for the defensive takeaways, they’d be in a completely different situation because Wilson and the offense are not capitalizing on those opportunities.

Last week, Wil Lutz was five-for-five for field goal attempts. But field goals aren’t going to keep winning games. The offense has to find a way to finish the drive and score touchdowns if they want to compete with the top teams in the league.

They’ve been too reliant on their defense this season, and that needs to change. Wilson and the offense need to take advantage of the opportunities presented to them and find a way to score points if they want to make a playoff run this season because what they’re doing right now is not sustainable for the long run.

Wilson needs to be the reason the team wins, not the defense.

The Broncos are looking to continue their winning streak heading into Week 12 up against an aggressive Browns defense. Wilson will have his work cut out for him this week, but hopefully, they can walk away with a win and one step closer to the playoffs.

