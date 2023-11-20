Who is currently the MVP of this Denver Broncos team?
Nov 20, 2023, 11:34 AM
Who is currently the MVP of this Denver Broncos team after they beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-20?
Nov 20, 2023, 11:34 AM
Who is currently the MVP of this Denver Broncos team after they beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-20?
Deion Sanders may have downplayed the smoke but should we read anything into him being linked to other jobs? Plus the Buffaloes basketball programs are rolling and can anyone stop the Nuggets? Join Jake Shapiro and Rivals’ Troy Finnegan on Coffee Break.
5 days ago
Come for the sports updates, stay for the discussion: was this the biggest Denver Broncos win since Super Bowl 50? Andrew Mason joins the show!
6 days ago
Come for the sports updates, stay for the discussion! Just how important is tonight’s game for the rest of Russell Wilson’s career?
7 days ago
Rachel Vigil gets you caught up on all your daily headlines and then Cecil Lammey joins the show to discuss what fantasy moves you need to make this week and the Broncos TE group!
10 days ago
KCP is deserving of all the chains for DPOG - his stats against Steph Curry were ridiculous. Plus Buffalo Bills reporter Maddy Glab joins Rachel to discuss the Bills and the upcoming Monday Night matchup.
11 days ago
There's too much "we" coming out of Boulder... it's time Prime takes a step back when it comes to _________. Will Petersen joins the show to discuss the Avs getting back on track plus more updates on the Broncos headquarters!
12 days ago