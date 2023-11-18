Nikola Jokic makes NBA history with his stat line in loss to Pelicans

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has made NBA history.

Unfortunately, it came in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

Jokic became the first player ever to record 26 points, 18 rebounds and 16 assists in a game. He continues to rewrite the record books.

Nikola Jokić just had the NBA's first ever game with 26+ points, 16+ rebounds and 18+ assists. His 18 assists are the most in the NBA this year.@nuggets — Statzman (@RealStatzman) November 18, 2023

The Nuggets fell to the Pelicans by a final score of 115-110, but can take solace in the fact they have the most special player on Earth. And frankly, maybe ever.

Despite a ridiculous notion from ESPN that Jokic isn’t in the early season MVP conversation, he should win the award for the third time in four years with ease. Denver is now 9-3 on the season, and if Jokic stays healthy, they absolutely have a shot to win back-to-back titles.

The Nuggets are 9-3 overall and now 2-1 in the NBA’s first “in-season tournament.” The winner takes NBA Cup, but Denver is interested in another Larry O’Brien Trophy.

The captured it last year for the first time ever, and as long as Jokic continues to make history, they’ll be a favorite to do it again.