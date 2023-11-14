Close
COFFEE BREAK

Was this the biggest win since Super Bowl 50?

Nov 14, 2023, 11:24 AM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Come for the sports updates, stay for the discussion: was this the biggest Denver Broncos win since Super Bowl 50? Andrew Mason joins the show!

Coffee Break

Russell Wilson...

Rachel Vigil

How important is tonight’s game for Russell Wilson’s career

Come for the sports updates, stay for the discussion! Just how important is tonight’s game for the rest of Russell Wilson’s career?

24 hours ago

Courtland Sutton Jerry Jeudy...

Rachel Vigil

Will this be the week the Broncos wide receivers get going?

Rachel Vigil gets you caught up on all your daily headlines and then Cecil Lammey joins the show to discuss what fantasy moves you need to make this week and the Broncos TE group!

4 days ago

Nuggets...

Rachel Vigil

KCP shut down Steph Curry

KCP is deserving of all the chains for DPOG - his stats against Steph Curry were ridiculous. Plus Buffalo Bills reporter Maddy Glab joins Rachel to discuss the Bills and the upcoming Monday Night matchup.

5 days ago

Deion Sanders...

Rachel Vigil

It might be time for Coach Prime to take a step back

There's too much "we" coming out of Boulder... it's time Prime takes a step back when it comes to _________. Will Petersen joins the show to discuss the Avs getting back on track plus more updates on the Broncos headquarters!

6 days ago

Sean Payton, Denver Broncos...

Rachel Vigil

Can the Broncos *actually* make a push for the playoffs?

Andrew Mason joins the show with updates from Sean Payton. A bad weekend for CO sports teams besides the Nuggets, Jake Shapiro hops on to discuss.

8 days ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Rachel Vigil

Are we surprised the Broncos didn’t make the deal for Jerry Jeudy?

A pretty good offer came in for the wide receiver. Cecil Lammey and Rachel Vigil discuss plus talk about the sports lineup for the weekend!

11 days ago

