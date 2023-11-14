Was this the biggest win since Super Bowl 50?
Nov 14, 2023, 11:24 AM
Come for the sports updates, stay for the discussion: was this the biggest Denver Broncos win since Super Bowl 50? Andrew Mason joins the show!
Come for the sports updates, stay for the discussion! Just how important is tonight’s game for the rest of Russell Wilson’s career?
24 hours ago
Rachel Vigil gets you caught up on all your daily headlines and then Cecil Lammey joins the show to discuss what fantasy moves you need to make this week and the Broncos TE group!
4 days ago
KCP is deserving of all the chains for DPOG - his stats against Steph Curry were ridiculous. Plus Buffalo Bills reporter Maddy Glab joins Rachel to discuss the Bills and the upcoming Monday Night matchup.
5 days ago
There's too much "we" coming out of Boulder... it's time Prime takes a step back when it comes to _________. Will Petersen joins the show to discuss the Avs getting back on track plus more updates on the Broncos headquarters!
6 days ago
Andrew Mason joins the show with updates from Sean Payton. A bad weekend for CO sports teams besides the Nuggets, Jake Shapiro hops on to discuss.
8 days ago
A pretty good offer came in for the wide receiver. Cecil Lammey and Rachel Vigil discuss plus talk about the sports lineup for the weekend!
11 days ago