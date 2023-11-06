Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

COFFEE BREAK

Can the Broncos *actually* make a push for the playoffs?

Nov 6, 2023, 11:48 AM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Andrew Mason joins the show with updates from Sean Payton. A bad weekend for CO sports teams besides the Nuggets, Jake Shapiro hops on to discuss.

Coffee Break

Jerry Jeudy...

Rachel Vigil

Are we surprised the Broncos didn’t make the deal for Jerry Jeudy?

A pretty good offer came in for the wide receiver. Cecil Lammey and Rachel Vigil discuss plus talk about the sports lineup for the weekend!

3 days ago

Patrick Surtain II...

Rachel Vigil

Travis Kelce calls the loss to the Broncos ___________.

The Nuggets get handed the first loss of the season and the Avalanche rebound after two back to back losses.

4 days ago

George Paton...

Rachel Vigil

Broncos Country seems split after the trade deadline

Romi Bean joins Rachel Vigil to discuss the news in Vegas, how the Broncos handled the trade deadline plus what's the latest with Cale Makar.

5 days ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Rachel Vigil

Will the Broncos make any moves?

Sounds like the Broncos won't be making any moves ahead of the trade deadline. How does Broncos Country feel about this?

6 days ago

Russell Wilson...

Rachel Vigil

There’s one Broncos Country can’t seem to agree on

Andrew Mason joins Rachel Vigil to discuss the Broncos big win over the Chiefs but both know there is still work to do. Rachel also dives into the Nugget's success and the Avalanche struggles.

7 days ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Rachel Vigil

Who does the snow benefit more? The Broncos or the Chiefs?

Will it be the first snow game of the 2023/24 season?? Who benefits more? The Chiefs or the Broncos? Cecil Lammey joins Rachel Vigil!

10 days ago

Can the Broncos *actually* make a push for the playoffs?