Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Sean Payton: Russell Wilson is doing these things well

Nov 6, 2023, 10:50 AM

Russell Wilson...

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

The raw numbers on Russell Wilson — 16 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, a 101.7 passer rating — all add up to a solid eight games for the Broncos’ 12th-year quarterback. Some of the numbers and trends beyond, on the other hand, reveal signs of trouble.

But Sean Payton is looking at something different — beyond base-level numbers and advanced analytics regarding the quarterback position.

“Those numbers are all good,” Payton said when the touchdown-to-interception tally arose during his conference call with Denver-area media Monday morning, “and I think the most important thing is how we’re playing as a team and how we’re playing as an offense. The No. 1 job is to get us in the end zone.”

AT SCORING, RUSSELL WILSON AND BRONCOS ARE MID-PACK OVERALL

And frankly, the results have been scattershot. The Broncos rank 16th in the league in scoring offense and 22nd in the league in total offense. But Denver is also first in passing touchdown percentage, with 6.9 percent of their pass plays winding up in the end zone.

The Week 8 win over the Chiefs illuminated that. With help from some good field position caused by five takeaways, three of 19 pass attempts — and three of 25 pass plays, including sacks taken by Wilson — ended in touchdowns.

The ability to cash in is part of what encourages Payton regarding Russell Wilson.

“Obviously the off-schedule plays, he does a great job of working the pocket, climbing the pocket, he makes a real good throw to [Jerry] Jeudy last week doing that, Courtland [Sutton] the same way,” Payton said. “And then continuing to look at reducing the turnovers, managing the game the right way and understanding who we’re playing and how we’re playing it. All of those things.”

Payton didn’t use the specific term “game manager,” although a reference to “managing the game” certainly would reflect the Broncos’ re-emphasis on judicious passing based off establishing the run, which has become the team’s modus operandi in the last three games.

He also spoke of Wilson’s transition to the offense.

“That transition for him so far, he’s in his third offense now in three years, and every day working at it, working his tail off at it,” Wilson said.

“So, I would say, to answer your question, I would say that man, there’s a lot of things that we’ve been impressed with that he’s doing very well, and there’s some things that obviously, he wants to improve on and collectively, we want to offensively.”

***

Broncos

Russell Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

Bye week provides chance to see how the Broncos stack up

Watching the rest of the league play, particularly other AFC teams hoping to make a playoff push, it's clear that the Broncos have work to do

6 hours ago

Russell Wilson Sean Payton...

Zach Lazarus

Will the Broncos be able to make a playoff run after their bye week?

Back-to-back wins changed the game plan in Denver, putting a fire sale on hold and turning the second half of the season into a playoff chase

2 days ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

At season’s midpoint, the Russell Wilson question remains unanswered

The Broncos changed how they attacked foes in the second quarter of the season -- and that changed how they used Russell Wilson.

3 days ago

Pat Shurmur...

Jake Shapiro

Report: One of the worst Broncos OCs is now calling plays for CU

The CU Buffs are making a major change hours before hosting No. 16 Oregon State Saturday night, Deion Sanders is switching play callers

3 days ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Will Petersen

Schefter: Broncos offered two picks for Jeudy, “never close” on PS2

Adam Schefter told "Schlereth and Evans" on 104.3 The Fan that the offer for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy was a third-round and a fifth-round pick

4 days ago

Brandon McManus...

Jake Shapiro

Brandon McManus shades Broncos after stellar month

One of the biggest moves the Denver Broncos made this offseason may be backfiring, Brandon McManus is having a great year

4 days ago

Sean Payton: Russell Wilson is doing these things well