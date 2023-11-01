Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

A great former Colorado Avalanche player calls it a career

Nov 1, 2023, 9:42 AM

ANAHEIM, CA - FEBRUARY 27: Paul Stastny #26 of the Colorado Avalanche looks on against the Anaheim ...

(Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Paul Stastny, who played for the Colorado Avalanche from 2006-2014, is hanging up the skates.

The NHL shared the news on social media that Stastny will call it a career after 17 years in the league with five teams, playing 1,145 games.

The Avs took Stastny in the second-round of the 2005 NHL Draft at No. 44 overall. He played his college hockey for the University of Denver Pioneers.

He immediately became a fan-favorite and started racking up the stats. Stastny finished his tenure in Colorado with 160 goals and 298 assists, good for 458 career points with the Avalanche. That puts him on the all-time franchise list near the likes of Valeri Kamensky (414 points), Matt Duchene (428 points) and Alex Tanguay (488 points).

For reference, the only current members of the team with more points for the Avs than Stastny are Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen. That’s pretty good company to be in.

Stastny made the NHL All-Rookie Team with Colorado in 2006-07 and was selected to the NHL All-Star Game in 2011. He scored at least 20 goals in six of eight seasons with the Avalanche.

And while Stastny was here for the “lean years” of the franchise, making the playoffs just three times, he’ll forever be remembered as a solid player and even better guy. After leaving Colorado, he made stops in St. Louis, Winnipeg, Vegas and Carolina.

Stastny, who’s 37-years-old, recently sold his home in Denver. With plenty of free time coming up, we’ll see if he heads back. He’d certainly be welcome, and maybe even the Avs would like to have him around in some capacity.

***

Avalanche

Cale Makar Bowen Byram...

Will Petersen

The Avalanche practice without two of their best defensemen

Absent from Avalanche practice were superstar Cale Makar and fellow defenseman Bowen Byram; head coach Jared Bednar isn't too concerned

23 hours ago

Mile High Hockey...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hockey: Adrian Dater

Adrian Dater joins the show to discuss all things Avalanche after the team lost their last two games.

2 days ago

Gabriel Landeskog, Erik Johnson...

Will Petersen

Gabriel Landeskog went to Buffalo, gave Erik Johnson amazing gift

It's a thoughtful present from Gabriel Landeskog, showing that "EJ" will always be part of the Avs, regardless of what sweater he wears now

2 days ago

Cale Makar...

Will Petersen

Avs star Cale Makar hits boards awkwardly, leaves game, returns

Cale Makar took a shot from Sabres winger Kyle Okposo and then lost an edge; his legs twisted at an unfortunate angle as he hit the boards

3 days ago

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hockey: The winning streak comes to end

The Avalanche lost their first game of the season however there was still plenty of good Avs news this week.

5 days ago

Gabriel Landeskog...

Will Petersen

Latest report on Gabriel Landeskog has two way different scenarios

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog could return for the playoffs this year, or he might not ever skate in an NHL game again

6 days ago

A great former Colorado Avalanche player calls it a career