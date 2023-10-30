Sean Payton has curious thought on NFL Trade Deadline after win

The Denver Broncos’ win against the Kansas City Chiefs may have been big because it broke a losing streak to an AFC West rival and got the team momentum heading into a bye week but it won’t change some of the team’s bigger picture plans.

The NFL Trade Deadline comes on Tuesday to end the month of October. With the Broncos sitting at 3-5, having the ninth-oldest team in the NFL, and only a slight 6% chance to make the playoffs it makes sense that Denver would be sellers. Couple these facts with the team’s depleted draft capital and it adds up to maybe a few players being flipped for picks.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton says the team isn’t shopping anyone, in fact, he mentioned buying but also said Denver wouldn’t be doing that.

“No, there’s no approach. It’s a busy time of the year, and there’s pressure on news media to be on potential trade stories. Teams that aren’t doing as well always fall into this position—I understand it,” Payton said Sunday after the Week 8 win. “But we’re not the team looking to go out and buy, we can’t control the buyers who call—we’ll always pick up the phone, you have to professionally but that’s it. We have a plan where we see ourselves, and that’s an honest answer. When I see or hear things, I chuckle because I haven’t talked to anyone about that and if I haven’t it’s probably not true.”

It’s highly unlikely that the Broncos are buying at the trade deadline but now it seems also rather unlikely that they do a big sell.

Big fish like Pat Surtain II and Justin Simmons have been floated as somebody the team could flip if they go total rebuild. Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton have been talked about as productive players who maybe could find a home elsewhere. A few other bigger-name Broncos have also been in rumors the past few weeks.

Given Payton’s thoughts—unless he’s bluffing—Tuesday may come quietly. There are a few things the increasingly active NFL Trade Deadline could do to Denver, like maybe a swap or a pick for veteran third-string running back Samaje Perine—though it won’t be a massive shakeup.

Who is to say now if the two-game win streak heading into the Deadline had a massive impact on the Broncos future and kept them holding—only time will tell. One thing is for sure, George Paton is going to be using a lot of minutes over the next few days.

