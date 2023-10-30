Broncos troll Chiefs with elite social media and Taylor Swift music

The Denver Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs handily on the field Sunday 24-9 and then had some fun at the stadium and on social media.

The team hadn’t beaten their I-70 rivals since early in 2015 and getting a first win over Patrick Mahomes certainly felt like a big deal. Even if this season isn’t headed for glory in Denver, snapping the streak of 16 losses and taking down the Monarchs felt pretty good.

It was so good that the Broncos had to tell Chiefs Kingdom to shake off, Taylor Swift style. Of course, there was more meaning to video and song than just playing it after a win. Star tight end of Kansas City, Travis Kelcee, is dating Swift—and the popstar did not show up in the Mile High City for the game this week. The future Hall of Fame pass-catcher had been somehow even a step greater with Swift in the crowd over the past few weeks including in the win against Denver on Thursday night two games ago.

The Broncos social media team matched their game operations staff with some more trolling. Brock Lesnar taking down the Undertaker and the streak ending between the ropes. Of course a reference to the streak ending in Denver on Sunday.

The Broncos have the trade deadline in a matter of hours followed by a bye week before a Monday night contest in Buffalo. No matter what happens the rest of the way Denver can say they handed Mahomes his first-ever AFC West loss on the road—oh plus they had some good trolling to follow.

