Riley Moss returns to game-day active roster for Broncos

DENVER — After being inactive last week, rookie cornerback Riley Moss is back in uniform for the Broncos as they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Moss, who battled a core-muscle injury during the preseason, was active for Weeks 3-6 after recovering from the injury, playing exclusively on special teams. The third-round pick played a total of 71 special-teams snaps over those games, but the Broncos elected to deactivate him last week.

He will be one of three Broncos draft picks active for Sunday, along with wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. and linebacker Drew Sanders. All but 17 of Sanders’ defensive snaps came in back-to-back games against Miami and Chicago earlier this season. Mims leads the Broncos in yardage per reception, but has yet to play more than 20 snaps in a game so far this season.

For Kansas City, quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be active despite battling the flu. The Chiefs added Mahomes to their injury report Sunday morning, but did not add a status designation, implying that he would play.

BRONCOS STILL HAVE A CLUSTER OF ROOKIES ON THE INACTIVE LIST

Four of the Broncos’ five inactive players are rookies. Only defensive end Elijah Garcia has a previous year of experience, playing two games late last season.

Denver’s full inactive list is as follows:

NT Keondre Coburn

C Alex Forsyth

DE Elijah Garcia

Edge rusher Thomas Incoom

S JL Skinner

Skinner and Forsyth, the Broncos’ two Day 3 choices, have yet to play a snap this season.

