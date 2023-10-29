Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Riley Moss returns to game-day active roster for Broncos

Oct 29, 2023, 1:04 PM

Broncos...

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

DENVER — After being inactive last week, rookie cornerback Riley Moss is back in uniform for the Broncos as they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Moss, who battled a core-muscle injury during the preseason, was active for Weeks 3-6 after recovering from the injury, playing exclusively on special teams. The third-round pick played a total of 71 special-teams snaps over those games, but the Broncos elected to deactivate him last week.

He will be one of three Broncos draft picks active for Sunday, along with wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. and linebacker Drew Sanders. All but 17 of Sanders’ defensive snaps came in back-to-back games against Miami and Chicago earlier this season. Mims leads the Broncos in yardage per reception, but has yet to play more than 20 snaps in a game so far this season.

For Kansas City, quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be active despite battling the flu. The Chiefs added Mahomes to their injury report Sunday morning, but did not add a status designation, implying that he would play.

BRONCOS STILL HAVE A CLUSTER OF ROOKIES ON THE INACTIVE LIST

Four of the Broncos’ five inactive players are rookies. Only defensive end Elijah Garcia has a previous year of experience, playing two games late last season.

Denver’s full inactive list is as follows:

  • NT Keondre Coburn
  • C Alex Forsyth
  • DE Elijah Garcia
  • Edge rusher Thomas Incoom
  • S JL Skinner

Skinner and Forsyth, the Broncos’ two Day 3 choices, have yet to play a snap this season.

***

Broncos

Patrick Mahomes...

Andrew Mason

Patrick Mahomes dealing with flu; added to injury report

The Chiefs added Patrick Mahomes to their injury report Sunday with an illness, although he is still expected to play Sunday in Denver.

3 hours ago

Broncos...

Andrew Mason

Broncos must run the ball and play keep away to upset Chiefs

There has been just one proven way to defuse Patrick Mahomes -- and it has little to do with how the Broncos will defend the two-time MVP.

14 hours ago

Denver Broncos weather snow...

Cecil Lammey

There’s a way for Denver to beat KC, and weather could be a factor

Weather could be a factor for both teams, but the Chiefs have more of commitment to the run than the Broncos – and they’re a pass-happy team

20 hours ago

Brandon Johnson...

Andrew Mason

Broncos lose another pass catcher to hamstring injury

Add Brandon Johnson to the Broncos’ list of wounded players. The second-year receiver landed on injured reserve Saturday.

21 hours ago

Patrick Mahomes...

Zach Lazarus

A win against the Chiefs would only hide the truth from the Broncos

Ending their 16-game losing streak to an AFC West rival would be nice, but a win over K.C. wouldn't help Denver get on the right path

1 day ago

Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton didn’t mention 16 straight losses against KC to Broncos

"I think probably, if I was coaching at a major college, I probably would've brought it up," Sean Payton told the media on Friday

2 days ago

Riley Moss returns to game-day active roster for Broncos