A win against the Chiefs would only hide the truth from the Broncos

In Week 7, the Broncos are facing the Chiefs for the second time this season. This time around, the game is at home in Denver. With home-field advantage, there’s once again a chance for the Broncos to end their 16-game losing streak against the Chiefs.

The last time Denver was able to beat Kansas City was back in 2015, when Peyton Manning took the team to Super Bowl 50. Since then, it’s been a downward spiral that no one can stop and fix.

They’ve been through numerous head coaches, coordinators and quarterbacks, and even had an ownership change. But, they’re still trying to solve the problem. It’s been a revolving door at the Broncos facility for eight years now. And this season isn’t any different.

The chances of making playoffs are practically zero. And the sad reality is that the season is already over. Before Halloween.

This ownership group needs to start looking at and investing in the future of this organization.

It’s been rough here in Denver over the last few seasons. Beating the Chiefs and ending this losing streak means everything to the fans, the players, the coaches and everyone involved with the organization. The real question is, does a win really help this team at this moment in time?

The answer is no. It doesn’t.

Winning this game doesn’t mean anything at this point in the season other than hurting the Broncos chances for a better draft pick next year. Denver has much bigger problems. It’s time to start looking into the future and find a way to rebuild this team around a core group of players that can elevate this franchise to the next level.

With the trade deadline right around the corner, there are rumors that the Broncos have been taking calls on Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Justin Simmons and even Patrick Surtain.

Update: The #Broncos trade price for WR Jerry Jeudy was a 1st round pick back in April, and it was a 2nd round pick for WR Courtland Sutton. If an NFL team offers that, they'll listen, per @AlbertBreer Breer also believes that the price on CB Patrick Surtain will be more than… https://t.co/WhNVyE17Fi pic.twitter.com/sDfDkh8HAi — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 28, 2023

This game against the Chiefs is a chance for these players to prove their worth and if they should be kept around or not.

If they lose the game, people will be looking for the Broncos to unload and get draft capital for the years to come. Even if they win the game, at this point, they must look toward the future and focus on building this team from the ground up.

This game is an opportunity for these players to showcase their skills to the rest of the league one last time before the trade deadline on Oct. 31.

While the Broncos are hoping to end their losing streak against the Chiefs this week, they have more significant issues at hand and can’t let the results of a meaningless game change the direction of this organization’s future.

It’s time to rebuild.

