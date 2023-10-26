Pat Surtain II says the Broncos are motivated by Nuggets’ success

Denver Broncos star cornerback Pat Surtain II attended the Nuggets opening game on Tuesday night.

And it wasn’t just any opener. The NBA champions were presented with their rings and raised a championship banner to the rafters of Ball Arena. It was a ceremony that folks in the building will never forget.

Reaching the top of the mountain in pro sports is really hard, but the Nuggets managed to do it. The Broncos seem to be a long way from returning to a Super Bowl, but then again, many wondered if Denver’s basketball team would ever win a title.

For Surtain, he says the Broncos love having another team in town to look up to. It can help motivate a 2-5 football team.

“Yeah, it’s pretty inspiring to see our local neighbors, the Nuggets, getting that winning feeling, that winning attitude. That motivates us in a way to carry on,” Surtain said

Denver has 10 games left on the schedule and they’ll probably have to win at least seven, probably eight, to have any shot at the postseason. It’s a long-shot, no doubt, but Surtain knows there’s plenty of football to be played.

“We’ve still got a lot of season left, we’ve still got a lot to prove. That’s the main goal for us is to win,” Surtain said.

And winning on Sunday is a monumental task. The Broncos will have to end their 16-game losing streak to the Chiefs to get to 3-5. It’s too bad someone like Nikola Jokic can’t be on the field at QB.

