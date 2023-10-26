Would you make this deal for Pat Surtain?
Oct 26, 2023, 11:31 AM
What impressed us most about last night? The Nuggets get their rings, beat the Lakers and Jokic starts the year off with a triple-double! Plus the Avs skate themselves into history and start the season off on a HOT streak!
2 days ago
Does today sound like a good day to raise a BANNER? Rachel is back from vacation and diving into the Nuggets plus her thoughts on Kareem's suspension and the Broncos win!
3 days ago
What are you rooting for the rest of this Broncos season? Mat Smith stops by to talk about the Avalanche starting the season 3-0 and Caleb Williams wants partial ownership of an NFL team!
9 days ago
A new team has been added to the trade talks! Who might interested in Justin Simmons? Plus the Avalanche return to Seattle tonight! Mike Evans and Mat Smith join Rachel Vigil!
10 days ago
Did anyone miss the Broncos this weekend? What did Sean Payton have to say after the long weekend thinking about his 1-5 team? Andrew Mason joins the show!
11 days ago
How Vance Joseph saved his job + was Sean Payton the biggest mistake of all? Cecil Lammey joins Rachel Vigil with his five fantasy tips
14 days ago