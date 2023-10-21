Baron Browning set to return on a ‘pitch count,’ bolstering Broncos on edge

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As it turned out, the knee problems for Baron Browning didn’t begin in the offseason.

The torn meniscus that waylaid him in the spring and delayed his potential 2023 debut for the first six weeks of the regular season actually happened last year. Browning simply played through the injury, not knowing it happened.

“It was kind of a situation where I hurt it early on last season,” Browning said. “I kind of didn’t know, because it didn’t bother me all season. It kind of just showed up in the offseason.

“I’m kind of glad it showed up the way it did, so I could get it fixed versus it just happening in-season and then being out for the whole season. So, I think everything just kind of happened for a reason.”

Of course, in the interregnum between Browning’s offseason surgery and his putative return to the lineup — which could happen as soon as Sunday — plenty changed among the Broncos’ edge-rushing complement.

Frank Clark arrived — and left, returning to Kansas City. Randy Gregory remained healthy through the preseason and training camp — but by Week 4, lost his starting job, and five days later, he became a San Francisco 49er. Jonathon Cooper emerged as a steady starting presence, while Nik Bonitto exploded with 5.5 sacks in the first six games.

Cooper and Bonitto ensure that the Broncos can bring Browning back deliberately from his stint on the physically-unable-to-perform list. The team’s head coach, Sean Payton, said Browning would be on a “pitch count” when he returns.

THE RETURN OF BARON BROWNING ‘IS A HUGE DEAL’

So, Baron Browning comes back to a unit that is embracing its first-contract players. Bonitto has speed off the corner and a widening array of moves. Cooper is sturdy at setting the edge and can capitalize when too much attention goes to Bonitto or Zach Allen. And Browning has some freakish bend off the edge, but has range and awareness honed when he played inside linebacker as a rookie.

It’s a nice blend of talent that helped make Gregory and Clark expendable.

“Each one of them is a little different,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said. “I could go into what I read with each player. Generally speaking, when you are looking at that position, you ask yourself, ‘Is he a pressure player?’ You have to answer that question honestly. Can he impact the passing game? Some guys play that position on first and second down and then they come out. Is he a pressure player? If not, is he physical in setting an edge? That’s my experience with those players in this type of system.”

And as for Browning specifically?

“I know we’re not going live, but you can see his explosiveness,” Payton said of Browning’s work in practice this month. “I would say there are some players that are heavy-handed, and he is one of those guys.”

And seeing him return — even on a limited basis — is crucial.

Zach Allen on the return of Baron Browning to the Broncos defense: pic.twitter.com/n6dP5syVgE — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 20, 2023

“Yeah, it definitely is a huge deal,” Allen said. “He’s as athletic as any outside ‘backer I’ve played well. We’re able to rush in waves, and even if Coop and Bonitto get tired — and they’ve been doing a fantastic job — you kind of keep the pressure on them all four downs.”

“It’s been a great week with him, and I’m definitely really to [see him] on Sunday.”

Baron Browning didn’t know exactly how much he would play when asked Friday.

“That’s a question for upstairs,” he replied when the subject arose.

But so far, so good.

“I felt ready for today. So, I’m going to see how tomorrow goes,” he said. “But I’m just taking it one day at a time. I don’t have no expectations to play Sunday. I’m just trusting the process, having the dialogue and conversations with my coaches and just going from there.”

***

