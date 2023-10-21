Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Baron Browning set to return on a ‘pitch count,’ bolstering Broncos on edge

Oct 20, 2023, 10:57 PM | Updated: 10:59 pm

Baron Browning...

(Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As it turned out, the knee problems for Baron Browning didn’t begin in the offseason.

The torn meniscus that waylaid him in the spring and delayed his potential 2023 debut for the first six weeks of the regular season actually happened last year. Browning simply played through the injury, not knowing it happened.

“It was kind of a situation where I hurt it early on last season,” Browning said. “I kind of didn’t know, because it didn’t bother me all season. It kind of just showed up in the offseason.

“I’m kind of glad it showed up the way it did, so I could get it fixed versus it just happening in-season and then being out for the whole season. So, I think everything just kind of happened for a reason.”

Of course, in the interregnum between Browning’s offseason surgery and his putative return to the lineup — which could happen as soon as Sunday — plenty changed among the Broncos’ edge-rushing complement.

Frank Clark arrived — and left, returning to Kansas City. Randy Gregory remained healthy through the preseason and training camp — but by Week 4, lost his starting job, and five days later, he became a San Francisco 49er. Jonathon Cooper emerged as a steady starting presence, while Nik Bonitto exploded with 5.5 sacks in the first six games.

Cooper and Bonitto ensure that the Broncos can bring Browning back deliberately from his stint on the physically-unable-to-perform list. The team’s head coach, Sean Payton, said Browning would be on a “pitch count” when he returns.

THE RETURN OF BARON BROWNING ‘IS A HUGE DEAL’

So, Baron Browning comes back to a unit that is embracing its first-contract players. Bonitto has speed off the corner and a widening array of moves. Cooper is sturdy at setting the edge and can capitalize when too much attention goes to Bonitto or Zach Allen. And Browning has some freakish bend off the edge, but has range and awareness honed when he played inside linebacker as a rookie.

It’s a nice blend of talent that helped make Gregory and Clark expendable.

“Each one of them is a little different,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said. “I could go into what I read with each player. Generally speaking, when you are looking at that position, you ask yourself, ‘Is he a pressure player?’ You have to answer that question honestly. Can he impact the passing game? Some guys play that position on first and second down and then they come out. Is he a pressure player? If not, is he physical in setting an edge? That’s my experience with those players in this type of system.”

And as for Browning specifically?

“I know we’re not going live, but you can see his explosiveness,” Payton said of Browning’s work in practice this month. “I would say there are some players that are heavy-handed, and he is one of those guys.”

And seeing him return — even on a limited basis — is crucial.

“Yeah, it definitely is a huge deal,” Allen said. “He’s as athletic as any outside ‘backer I’ve played well. We’re able to rush in waves, and even if Coop and Bonitto get tired — and they’ve been doing a fantastic job — you kind of keep the pressure on them all four downs.”

“It’s been a great week with him, and I’m definitely really to [see him] on Sunday.”

Baron Browning didn’t know exactly how much he would play when asked Friday.

“That’s a question for upstairs,” he replied when the subject arose.

But so far, so good.

“I felt ready for today. So, I’m going to see how tomorrow goes,” he said. “But I’m just taking it one day at a time. I don’t have no expectations to play Sunday. I’m just trusting the process, having the dialogue and conversations with my coaches and just going from there.”

***

Broncos

K'Waun Williams...

Andrew Mason

The Broncos might not get K’Waun Williams back this season

The Broncos haven't had K'Waun Williams for the first six weeks of the season. And now, they might not have him for the rest of the year.

9 hours ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Cecil Lammey

Are the Broncos going to feature Jerry Jeudy against the Packers to then trade him away?

In Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers, should the Denver Broncos feature WR Jerry Jeudy so they can get better trade value? Follow @CecilLammey

10 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton offers explanation for why Jerry Jeudy has zero TDs

One day after a wild press conference from Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, head coach Sean Payton was asked about some of Jeudy's gripes

12 hours ago

Caleb Williams...

Mike Evans

Explaining why the Broncos should go all in on tanking this season

While it might seem like a path for those with a loser's mentality, being bad now is the fastest way to be really good in the future

20 hours ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Andrew Mason

Jerry Jeudy has wild presser, talks poor stats and possible trade

Jerry Jeudy didn't mince words when he answered questions about the season to date and the rampant trade rumors Thursday.

1 day ago

Alex Singleton...

Cecil Lammey

Will simplifying the Broncos defense make them better?

The Broncos are simplifying their defensive adjustments in reaction to the shifts and motions teams are throwing at them, but will it make them better? Follow @CecilLammey

1 day ago

Baron Browning set to return on a ‘pitch count,’ bolstering Broncos on edge