Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

The Broncos might not get K’Waun Williams back this season

Oct 20, 2023, 5:06 PM

K'Waun Williams...

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

The Broncos haven’t had K’Waun Williams for the first six weeks of the season. And now, they might not have him for the rest of the year.

Williams, who suffered a foot injury during training camp, will have another surgery next week in Charlotte, N.C. with noted foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson. KUSA-Ch. 9’s Mike Klis first reported the news on Friday afternoon.

This week, Williams was not on the north practice field usually reserved for players rehabilitating from injuries. He had worked there in the first six weeks of the regular season.

K’Waun Williams initially expected to return by Week 1. But the injury lingered, so the Broncos put him on injured reserve after the cut to 53 players. That allowed the team to potentially recall him to the roster.

This surgery likely derails that possibility.

In Williams’ absence, the Broncos utilized Essang Bassey as their nickel cornerback to open the season. But Bassey struggled, with a slew of missed tackles in the 70-point debacle in Miami. The Broncos removed Bassey from the role and waived him after Week 4, giving the job to Ja’Quan McMillian, who has fared better since moving back into that spot.

Now, McMillian could be in line for a long look in the spot. And Williams, who is on a two-year contract, might have played his last game as a Bronco.

***

Broncos

Jerry Jeudy...

Cecil Lammey

Are the Broncos going to feature Jerry Jeudy against the Packers to then trade him away?

In Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers, should the Denver Broncos feature WR Jerry Jeudy so they can get better trade value? Follow @CecilLammey

43 minutes ago

Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton offers explanation for why Jerry Jeudy has zero TDs

One day after a wild press conference from Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, head coach Sean Payton was asked about some of Jeudy's gripes

2 hours ago

Caleb Williams...

Mike Evans

Explaining why the Broncos should go all in on tanking this season

While it might seem like a path for those with a loser's mentality, being bad now is the fastest way to be really good in the future

11 hours ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Andrew Mason

Jerry Jeudy has wild presser, talks poor stats and possible trade

Jerry Jeudy didn't mince words when he answered questions about the season to date and the rampant trade rumors Thursday.

24 hours ago

Alex Singleton...

Cecil Lammey

Will simplifying the Broncos defense make them better?

The Broncos are simplifying their defensive adjustments in reaction to the shifts and motions teams are throwing at them, but will it make them better? Follow @CecilLammey

1 day ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Will Petersen

Jerry Jeudy shares why he wanted no part of Steve Smith Sr. in KC

After the loss to the Chiefs, Jerry Jeudy claimed he didn't remember what happened; a week later, he seems to remember just fine

1 day ago

The Broncos might not get K’Waun Williams back this season