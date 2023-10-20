The Broncos might not get K’Waun Williams back this season

The Broncos haven’t had K’Waun Williams for the first six weeks of the season. And now, they might not have him for the rest of the year.

Williams, who suffered a foot injury during training camp, will have another surgery next week in Charlotte, N.C. with noted foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson. KUSA-Ch. 9’s Mike Klis first reported the news on Friday afternoon.

This week, Williams was not on the north practice field usually reserved for players rehabilitating from injuries. He had worked there in the first six weeks of the regular season.

K’Waun Williams initially expected to return by Week 1. But the injury lingered, so the Broncos put him on injured reserve after the cut to 53 players. That allowed the team to potentially recall him to the roster.

This surgery likely derails that possibility.

In Williams’ absence, the Broncos utilized Essang Bassey as their nickel cornerback to open the season. But Bassey struggled, with a slew of missed tackles in the 70-point debacle in Miami. The Broncos removed Bassey from the role and waived him after Week 4, giving the job to Ja’Quan McMillian, who has fared better since moving back into that spot.

Now, McMillian could be in line for a long look in the spot. And Williams, who is on a two-year contract, might have played his last game as a Bronco.

***

