Report: K’Waun Williams will remain out, but goal is Week 1 return

The Denver Broncos have already suffered their fair share of injuries three weeks into training camp, including to slot corner K’Waun Williams.

He hurt his ankle on Monday, Aug. 7 and hasn’t been on the field since.

With Pat Surtain II and Justin Simmons also battling tweaks, almost the entire Broncos starting secondary has missed some time.

But that doesn’t mean the unit won’t be out there together come Week 1 when the Raiders visit Denver. At least, that’s the hope.

Simmons and Surtain should be fine, with 9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan Broncos insider Mike Klis adding some new context about Williams on Tuesday afternoon.

Broncos top nickelback K'Waun Williams, who has been out the past week or so, recently received a second medical opinion on his injured ankle per source. Further treatment and rehab recommended but goal is to be ready to play Sept. 10 in opener vs. Raiders. #9sports https://t.co/Z94Pcwj7oQ — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 15, 2023

It sounds like the second doctor told Williams to take it easy, and continue to proceed cautiously with the ankle. There’s really no need to force any preseason action for Williams, so if it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen.

He came over from the 49ers last offseason and played 14 games for the Broncos in 2022, recording one interception, seven passes defended, one sack and 44 total tackles.

