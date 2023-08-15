Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Report: K’Waun Williams will remain out, but goal is Week 1 return

Aug 15, 2023, 4:33 PM

K'Waun Williams...

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos have already suffered their fair share of injuries three weeks into training camp, including to slot corner K’Waun Williams.

He hurt his ankle on Monday, Aug. 7 and hasn’t been on the field since.

With Pat Surtain II and Justin Simmons also battling tweaks, almost the entire Broncos starting secondary has missed some time.

But that doesn’t mean the unit won’t be out there together come Week 1 when the Raiders visit Denver. At least, that’s the hope.

Simmons and Surtain should be fine, with 9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan Broncos insider Mike Klis adding some new context about Williams on Tuesday afternoon.

It sounds like the second doctor told Williams to take it easy, and continue to proceed cautiously with the ankle. There’s really no need to force any preseason action for Williams, so if it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen.

He came over from the 49ers last offseason and played 14 games for the Broncos in 2022, recording one interception, seven passes defended, one sack and 44 total tackles.

***

Broncos

Brett Maher...

Andrew Mason

Brett Maher is the Broncos’ lone kicker, but he still has competition

Just because Brett Maher is the only remaining kicker on the Broncos roster doesn’t mean that his competition is over.

20 hours ago

Javonte Williams...

Cecil Lammey

How Much Will Denver Broncos RB Javonte Williams Play? Orange and Blue Today 8.15.2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos from training camp. Topics Include: How Much Will We see RB Javonte Williams in his preseason debut, why QB Russell Wilson is a work in progress with some of his receivers, injuries mounting in the secondary, plus […]

20 hours ago

Javonte Williams...

Will Petersen

Saturday will be return of Javonte Williams, capping crazy recovery

Sean Payton confirmed Javonte Williams will play on Saturday, but added he's not sure how much and the team will "play it smart"

20 hours ago

P.J. Locke...

Jake Shapiro

The Broncos just had another player carted off at training camp

The Denver Broncos may have been afflicted with another serious injury on Tuesday as another player has gone down

20 hours ago

Elliott Fry...

Will Petersen

Report: Broncos down to one kicker as competition might be over

9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan Broncos insider Mike Klis reports the team is moving on from kicker Elliott Fry and keeping Brett Maher

20 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton is already running circles around Nathaniel Hackett

There's a standard being set in Broncos Country by Sean Payton, either do things right or do them again, and that's what this team needed

20 hours ago

Report: K’Waun Williams will remain out, but goal is Week 1 return