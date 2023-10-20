Close
BRONCOS

Sean Payton offers explanation for why Jerry Jeudy has zero TDs

Oct 20, 2023, 2:47 PM | Updated: 3:58 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

One day after a wild press conference from Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, head coach Sean Payton was asked about some of Jeudy’s gripes.

One of his biggest is that the media should watch the tape from above of the field. Jeudy thinks he’s getting open, and there’s not much more he can do.

On the season, Jeudy has zero touchdowns and just 20 catches for 222 yards. Payton offered up an explanation for that on Friday, saying he’s the primary target on many plays, but QB Russell Wilson is going in a different direction.

“We were watching red zone cut ups of ourselves the other night, and some of the reads, all of a sudden Brandon Johnson’s got three touchdowns. And some of them he wasn’t primary, and I think we can all be guilty of how many touchdowns does he have?” Payton said.

One of Johnson’s touchdowns came on a Hail Mary, so Payton somewhat has a point there. Still, Jeudy is a former No. 15 overall pick who the organization and fans expected way more out of. While Payton didn’t go out his way to praise Jeudy, he did hint the wideout is doing alright based on the film.

“We tried to grade the tape properly and look at, man, is he playing? We’ll continue to get him touches and hopefully we’ll have a chance to see more big play opportunities. But, sometimes they don’t necessarily go to the primary receiver,” Payton said.

It’s a bit of a dodge from Payton given Jeudy’s presser is making headlines in Denver and nationally. Regardless, he might not be Payton’s problem much longer, as trade rumors continue to swirl.

