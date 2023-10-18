Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos practice without Greg Dulcich after 11 plays against Chiefs

Oct 18, 2023, 2:31 PM | Updated: 3:48 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — To no one’s surprise, tight end Greg Dulcich did not practice Wednesday as the Broncos returned to on-field work following their mini-bye after last Thursday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dulcich lasted just 11 plays last week before succumbing to his fifth hamstring injury in an 18-month span. The Broncos officially brought Dulcich back from injured reserve earlier that day after a four-week stint following a hamstring injury suffered in the second quarter of the Broncos’ Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

“We went through the protocols, and we felt like we were pretty patient,” Payton said Monday. “You rely on the athlete; you rely on the medical team and the experts. You go through the recovery and the rehab. You spend a lot of time really testing before you ever go out into game conditions.

“It’s easy to look back on that and say, ‘Hey, was it too soon?’”

Monday, Payton did not offer a timetable for Dulcich’s return.

“We regroup with him right now and get him quickly up to speed to recover and we go from there,” Payton said. “It’s unfortunate because I know he’s frustrated. It’s been a recurring issue for him, specifically with the hamstrings.”

Dulcich landed on injured reserve twice last season because of hamstring injuries. If he ends up on injured reserve again this season, the Broncos could activate him again after at least four games. He spent seven games on injured reserve in his 2022 rookie season and added four in Weeks 2-5 this campaign.

While Dulcich did not practice Wednesday, defensive lineman D.J. Jones did. Jones missed last week with a knee injury suffered during the Week 5 loss to the New York Jets.

Edge rusher Baron Browning also continued to practice. Browning remains in the 21-day ramp-up period after starting the season on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

***

Broncos

Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton isn’t worried that his play sheet was shown on TV

"There are a ton of things we change," Sean Payton said about his play sheet getting shown on the Amazon Prime broadcast against the Chiefs

3 hours ago

Frank Clark...

Jake Shapiro

Frank Clark is likely headed back to the ‘non-rival’ Chiefs

Frank Clark may be right back in Denver and doing it again in a Kansas City Chiefs uniform

4 hours ago

Denver Broncos...

Andrew Mason

At 1-5, the Denver Broncos don’t get many passing grades

It's not quite time for midterm grades, but the progress report for the Denver Broncos isn't a positive one -- save for special teams.

16 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Right now, Broncos have No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

It's depressing to be checking the bottom of standings, but that's the position the Broncos are in, with the NFL Draft already on the radar

1 day ago

Marvin Mims Jr....

Cecil Lammey

When will the Broncos turn to younger players to develop for the future?

With a 1-5 record, when does Denver Broncos HC Sean Payton turn to the younger players on the roster to develop for the future? Follow @CecilLammey

1 day ago

Marvin Mims...

Andrew Mason

Can the Broncos get Marvin Mims Jr. the ball more?

Marvin Mims Jr. is more effective on a per-play and per-target basis than any other Broncos WR. So, why isn't he playing more?

1 day ago

Broncos practice without Greg Dulcich after 11 plays against Chiefs