Where could Russell Wilson go?
Oct 18, 2023, 11:32 AM
A new team has been added to the trade talks! Who might interested in Justin Simmons? Plus the Avalanche return to Seattle tonight! Mike Evans and Mat Smith join Rachel Vigil!
1 day ago
Did anyone miss the Broncos this weekend? What did Sean Payton have to say after the long weekend thinking about his 1-5 team? Andrew Mason joins the show!
2 days ago
How Vance Joseph saved his job + was Sean Payton the biggest mistake of all? Cecil Lammey joins Rachel Vigil with his five fantasy tips
5 days ago
Randy Gregory and now Frank Clark! What is happening in the Broncos locker room? Plus KC Sports Networks BJ Kissel joins us ahead of Thursday Night Football!
6 days ago
Is Sean Payton putting on a show or should Broncos Country be concerned about the trade deadline? Plus Colorado Avalanche hockey is back tonight! Mike Evans joins Rachel Vigil to discuss the upcoming season!
7 days ago
Did Robert Salah really say "stay humble"? Plus Mark Schlereth RIPS Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. Richie Carni and Will Petersen join Rachel Vigil
8 days ago