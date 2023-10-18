Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

COFFEE BREAK

Where could Russell Wilson go?

Oct 18, 2023, 11:32 AM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

What are you rooting for the rest of this Broncos season? Mat Smith stops by to talk about the Avalanche starting the season 3-0 and Caleb Williams wants partial ownership of an NFL team! Join us in the comments!

Coffee Break

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 18: Justin Simmons #31of the Denver Broncos reacts after a victory gainst ...

Rachel Vigil

A new team enters the trade rumor mix

A new team has been added to the trade talks! Who might interested in Justin Simmons? Plus the Avalanche return to Seattle tonight! Mike Evans and Mat Smith join Rachel Vigil!

1 day ago

Rex Ryan...

Rachel Vigil

The rumor mill is beginning to spread

Did anyone miss the Broncos this weekend? What did Sean Payton have to say after the long weekend thinking about his 1-5 team? Andrew Mason joins the show!

2 days ago

Vance Joseph...

Rachel Vigil

How Vance Joseph saved his job

How Vance Joseph saved his job + was Sean Payton the biggest mistake of all? Cecil Lammey joins Rachel Vigil with his five fantasy tips 

5 days ago

Frank Clark...

Rachel Vigil

Randy Gregory and now Frank Clark

Randy Gregory and now Frank Clark! What is happening in the Broncos locker room? Plus KC Sports Networks BJ Kissel joins us ahead of Thursday Night Football!

6 days ago

Sean Payton...

Rachel Vigil

Is Sean Payton putting on a show?

Is Sean Payton putting on a show or should Broncos Country be concerned about the trade deadline? Plus Colorado Avalanche hockey is back tonight! Mike Evans joins Rachel Vigil to discuss the upcoming season!

7 days ago

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 08: Head coach Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos and head coach Robert S...

Rachel Vigil

Did Robert Saleh really say “stay humble”?

Did Robert Salah really say "stay humble"? Plus Mark Schlereth RIPS Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. Richie Carni and Will Petersen join Rachel Vigil

8 days ago

Where could Russell Wilson go?