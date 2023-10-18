At least one publication gets it right, puts Nikola Jokic No. 1 in NBA

Not everyone is snubbing Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic.

One week after ESPN ranked the reigning NBA Finals MVP as the second best player in the league, “The Ringer” is getting it right.

The publication, led by famous sportswriter Bill Simmons, dropped their top-100 player rankings on Wednesday. Four Nuggets made the list, including Jokic rightfully claiming his spot at No. 1 overall.

Jokic is a “transcendent big man who can score, pass, and read the floor better than almost any player in recent memory,” The Ringer wrote next to Jokic’s name.

In the analysis provided by Michael Pina, he heaped praise on the two-time NBA regular season MVP.

“Nobody makes elevating their teammates look easier, with pinpoint passes that leave his hand before the recipient realizes the ball is coming. Jokic is also basketball’s most intimidating post scorer, a unique wrecking ball who can’t be handled one-on-one in any spot on the floor,” Pina wrote.

Giannis Antetokounmpo checks in at No. 2, Steph Curry at No. 3, Luka Doncic at No. 4 and Jayson Tatum rounds out the top-5. Joel Embiid, who somehow won MVP last year over Jokic, is No. 6.

And Jokic wasn’t the only Denver player to be more coveted by The Ringer than ESPN. Point guard Jamal Murray was 15th in these rankings, after slotting in at No. 17 on ESPN. Aaron Gordon is No. 46 on The Ringer rankings, five slots higher than ESPN. Michael Porter Jr. is ranked No. 63 by The Ringer, better than his 68th on ESPN.

So, every single Nugget to make both lists is higher on this one than the “Worldwide Leader.” Take that for what you will, as it’s good to see the NBA champs, particularly Jokic, getting their due.

