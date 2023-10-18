Avs get some revenge on Kraken as team and Makar make history

The Colorado Avalanche did what they couldn’t do in late April of last year, top the Seattle Kraken.

Even though they did win two playoff games in their barn, it wasn’t enough, as Colorado dropped a seven-game series. On Tuesday night, the Avs got some revenge and were able to ruin Seattle’s home opener.

Behind a loud night from forward Logan O’Connor and a record-setting performance from defenseman Cale Makar, the Avs won their third in a row to begin the season. In doing so by a 4-1 score, they topped the team that ended their Stanley Cup defense several months ago. Though, it was hardly a great performance from Colorado as they more survived Seattle than bested them.

Colorado was out-shot in the game 38-28 and spent more time in the penalty box as they were hemmed in for big stretches.

Turning the tides, the Avs scored two unanswered in the second period to leave the count at 2-1 midway through the period and for a long time. The first was unassisted from Artturi Lehkonen, who had struggled to start the second. Then it was O’Connor on the penalty kill from Makar and and Devon Toews to take a lead they’d never relinquish.

The helper made Makar the fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach 250 points, passing Bobby Orr. Then at one point, the Avalanche went over 10 minutes of playing time without a shot in the third. What broke the clog was a sequence that wound up as Mikko Rantanen’s first shot of the game and a goal, with the assists given to Samuel Girard and Andrew Cogliano. It was also the 11,000 goal in Colorado’s franchise history.

It was a tough night for not only the Avs, who didn’t play great against the team that ended their season. It was particularly interesting for Makar and Cogliano. The defenseman was back in the same spot where he sat after a dirty hit kept him out of a pivotal Game 5 last season. And Cogliano was back after missing Game 7 with a neck fracture caused by a hit from behind by Jordan Eberle.

O’Connor dropped the gloves with Eberle right after the opening face off and the bad blood continued with Makar being boo’d every time he touched the puck.

The Avs added an empty netter from Valeri Nichushkin, who also missed the latter part of the Seattle series last season, after he mysteriously disappeared. Maybe Val, as well as the rest of the gang got the sore feeling off their back as they extended their franchise-long regular season road winning streak to 14. That’s now tied for an NHL record as well.

Up next, they’re at Ball Arena to host the No. 1 pick in the NHL Draft Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks in the Avs home opener on Thursday.

