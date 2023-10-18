At 1-5, the Denver Broncos don’t get many passing grades

At 1-5 through six games, in possession of the worst record at this point in any Denver Broncos season in 29 years and with an average of 33 points allowed per game, the Broncos don’t merit many high marks so far.

OFFENSE

OVERALL GRADE: C

The Broncos started off strongly in most metrics, but faded in recent weeks. Their scoring percentage of 35.0 percent — 21 scores in 60 non-kneeldown drives — ranks 20th heading into Monday night’s play, although their touchdown percentage ranks 12th.

For a team that needs to possess the ball to keep its struggling defense off the field, its efficiency numbers there are disappointing. Denver averages just 2 minutes, 40 seconds of possession time per series; that ranks 24th. Its average of 32.2 net yards per series is 13th.

Turnovers are a growing problem; 10 of 60 drives ended in giveaways, a 16.7-percent rate that is fifth-worst in the NFL.

PASSING: C-minus

The trend lines are concerning. Russell Wilson has two of his four lowest ESPN QBR marks in the Broncos’ most recent two losses.

The Broncos’ pass blocking ranks 13th in the league, according to the data compiled by Pro Football Focus. The season has been rough for right tackle Mike McGlinchey, who conceded another sack last Thursday night. As a whole, the Broncos are conceding pressure on 26.0 percent of dropbacks according to SportRadar.com; that ranks 24th-best in the league.

RUSHING: B

Jaleel McLaughlin has been a revelation, but as a whole, the Broncos are maximizing what they have on the ground. Only two teams — Tennessee and Miami — average more yardage after contact than the Broncos. And Denver ranks 10th in yardage before contact, as well.

The run blocking of the Denver Broncos also remains solid.

DEFENSE

OVERALL GRADE: D-minus

When your grade is the same as the typical mark for Peppermint Patty of “Peanuts” fame, you’re in a lousy place indeed.

A whopping 56.7 percent of non-kneeldown drives ended in scores, the worst figure in the NFL by over four percentage points. Twenty-two possessions ended in touchdowns; that’s also a league high. And the average of 41.6 net yards per series allowed is also the league’s worst figure.

And here’s the thing: If you took the Dolphins game out of the equation, the Broncos defense would still rank 25th in the league in touchdown rate — 25.5 percent — and 31st in percentage of drives to end in any kind of score, at 51.6 percent. It wouldn’t change where the Broncos rank in net yardage allowed per possession; they’d still be dead last.

So, even if you assume the Miami game is an outlier, this defense would still be near the foot of the league on a per-possession basis. A D-minus grade is probably generous, but the team’s red-zone performance since the fourth quarter against Chicago helps it avoid a mark of total failure.

PASSING DEFENSE: F

You are what the results say you are:

Passer rating allowed: 117.8, 32nd

Yards per pass play allowed: 7.69, 32nd

Completion percentage allowed: 76.4, 32nd

Touchdown passes allowed/game: 2.33, 32nd

First-down rate: One first down allowed every 2.65 pass plays, 32nd

RUSHING DEFENSE: D

It hasn’t been quite as bad as the woes on pass defense — although the Broncos are allowing a catastrophic 5.6 yards per carry, the worst in the league. Denver’s run defense held up well last Thursday, and the Broncos weren’t blown off the line of scrimmage as they had been in the previous three games.

SPECIAL TEAMS

OVERALL GRADE: B-plus

Wil Lutz has been perfect since missing an extra point and a long field-goal attempt in Week 1. Punter Riley Dixon has been solid, although his hang times were disappointing last Thursday on a windy night in Kansas City. His net average of 41.1 yards ranks 18th.

The Denver Broncos rank first in kickoff-return average, buoyed by Marvin Mims Jr.’s 99-yard return for a touchdown in Week 3. Mims’ work also has the Broncos leading the league in average per punt return — a robust 20.0-yards-per-return pace. The Broncos also rank in the NFL’s top-10 in kickoff coverage, as well. Muffs are a concern, but on the whole, the explosiveness is a bright spot.

For the first time since Super Bowl 50, we’re not talking about the Broncos’ special teams being among the league’s worst. That represents progress.

