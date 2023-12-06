The Broncos passing game will look to fix myriad issues

It wasn’t just one thing for the Broncos’ passing game on Sunday.

“I think there’s probably a combination of two or three things,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said. “I think it starts with protection.”

But then it goes to communication, which, as Payton said, was a letdown on what turned out to be the final play from scrimmage — when Russell Wilson darted out of pressure, but into an end-zone interception on a pass intended for tight end Lucas Krull.

“I think communication has to be on point. We finished the game [Sunday], [and on] the last play of the game, we leave a shift off, so at the snap of the ball, you have three receivers that are trying to run a route, but they haven’t shifted into their final formation.

“My experience has always been it’s the details—it’s the little things. Those things have to be better.”

And without the little things, the Broncos couldn’t get a big win.

OFFENSE

OVERALL GRADE: C-minus

Against a defense ranked 15th in DVOA — compared to the No. 2 ranking of the previous week’s opponent, the Cleveland Browns — the Broncos delivers a clunky offensive performance, their second in three weeks.

And as for third downs, the less said, the better. The Broncos had their first 0-for day on third downs in nearly 28 yards, and they averaged an anemic 0.27 yards per third down.

PASSING OFFENSE: C-minus

Protection on the right side was an issue, particularly as the Mike McGlinchey/Quinn Meinerz flank attempted to deal with No. 3 overall pick Will Anderson Jr., who finally played up to his lofty draft status.

But the passing game in general remains too inconsistent, although it continues to be capable of the splash deep plays, particularly to Courtland Sutton. He had two of the Broncos’ three longest plays from scrimmage.

RUSHING OFFENSE: C-minus

With just 62 yards on 18 carries, Denver’s three running backs had little room to roam. Just one of their attempts went for double-digit yardage as the Texans closed holes and prevented the Broncos from reaching the second level with any consistency.

DEFENSE

OVERALL GRADE: B-minus

It didn’t generate any takeaways — despite Ja’Quan McMillian’s strip-sack fumble in the third quarter — but the Broncos defense did hold up well under some adverse circumstances. Ten of Houston’s 22 points came on short fields, set up by a 22-yard punt and an interception.

PASSING DEFENSE: C

If the grade came after the first quarter, it would have been an “F.” A communication breakdown led to a 59-yard Nico Collins catch-and-run from C.J. Stroud, and the Texans’ aerial game had its way with the Broncos for much of the early phase of the contest. But after that, the road was rougher for Houston; in the final three quarters, Stroud and understudy Davis Mills completed 12 of 19 passes for 147 yards — but Stroud absorbed 5 sacks as Vance Joseph dialed up some creative pressure packages to keep Stroud off-balance.

RUSHING DEFENSE: B

The struggling run defense of the Broncos came up big, and Jonathan Harris was among the front-seven players to have perhaps their best game of the season Sunday.

SPECIAL TEAMS

OVERALL GRADE: B-minus

The kicking game was sound, although relatively untested; Wil Lutz’s only field-goal attempt — a successful one — was just one yard beyond extra-point distance. Will Anderson Jr.’s rush through the Broncos’ protection forced a 22-yard Riley Dixon punt that quickly sliced out of bounds; Dixon’s work after that was splendid as he dropped three punts inside the 20-yard line and logged a net average of 47.4 yards from that point forward.