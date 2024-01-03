Jaleel McLaughlin could be becoming Sean Payton’s ‘joker’

Jaleel McLaughlin has found his niche.

Sure, it took a little while for the rookie running back — almost to the end of the season. And it saw some trial-and-error with how the Broncos used him; for roughly half of the season, the Broncos targeted or handed off the ball to him so often when he checked into the game — over 70-percent of his total offensive snaps for a long stretch of the season — that it was a tell when the rookie running back checked in.

But the Broncos found more balance for Jaleel McLaughlin in the last two games. And the potential he flashed early in the season — particularly when he filled in for an injured Javonte Williams at Chicago in Week 4 — returned in a massive way during the last two games.

And bigger things might be set to come for McLaughlin. Because Sean Payton might have a specific role for him — something he spoke about in the offseason with the tight end position, but now possible for the undrafted runner.

Succinctly, Jaleel McLaughlin could become the Broncos’ “joker.”

Sean Payton has been looking for a mismatch-causing “joker” in his offense. He might have found it in Jaleel McLaughlin. “Our vision (for him) continues to grow a little bit because he continues to earn additional touches,” Payton said when I asked him about McLaughlin. pic.twitter.com/Oks3ZCGWI2 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 3, 2024

“I think our vision continues to grow a little bit, because he continues to earn additional touches,” Payton said.

McLaughlin has double-digit touches in the past two games — 11 against the Chargers and 10 against the Patriots. And with 62 and 67 yards from scrimmage in those games, respectively, he has his greatest single-game output since he racked up 89 yards on 12 touches against the Jets in Week 5.

“Periodically, he’ll come up an he wants to expand his role as a receiver in that ‘joker’ category, so, he’s certainly eager,” Payton said. “I think, man, there is a unique — not physicality — but also a unique, hard-to-hit trait he has. You don’t see him take hard hits. He’s very sudden. And he’s earned those touches.”

And that could earn Jaleel McLaughlin a prominent role for next year.

The Week 17 grades follow:

OFFENSE

OVERALL GRADE: C-plus

It was workmanlike. It didn’t have a three-and-out. But there just wasn’t enough sustained performance for the Broncos offense, which did just enough to stay afloat for most of the day, but sunk itself with its own miscues.

PASSING OFFENSE: C

The protection was sound, but it wasn’t a stellar day overall. Missing Courtland Sutton hurt, although Lil’Jordan Humphrey’s 54-yard catch-and-run made up for it, and the play was partially a result of persistent downfield blocking by both Michael Burton and Jerry Jeudy. There was only one clean drop; the drops by Jerry Jeudy came on passes thrown behind him by Jarrett Stidham.

Those passes reflected the general arc of the day for the Broncos through the air: The timing was just a bit off for most of the day.

RUSHING OFFENSE: B

Despite Javonte Williams once again averaging fewer than 4.0 yards per carry — this time 2.7 on 15 attempts — he showed in the first quarter why he’ll likely get another opportunity next summer to consolidate his role as the Broncos’ primary running back. On his 16-yard burst to the right, he ran through contact, left defenders grasping and had the kind of burst that used to be his trademark.

DEFENSE

OVERALL GRADE: B-plus

Yes, the Broncos got a break facing a Chargers attack without Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen and Joshua Palmer. But Easton Stick was unable to get into a groove, as solid coverage and just enough pressure kept him from finding a comfort zone for long stretches.

PASSING DEFENSE: B

Jonathon Cooper got the sack, but Nik Bonitto generated more pressure. Still, the Broncos appeared to miss Baron Browning and at times didn’t generate enough of a rush to make Stick uncomfortable. It wasn’t perfect; P.J. Locke missed a pair of tackle attempts. But coverage in general was solid, with Pat Surtain II enjoying a nice bounce-back week after his struggles against New England.

RUSHING DEFENSE: B-plus

On a per-carry basis, the Chargers’ most effective runner was quarterback Easton Stick, who was arguably more effective with his legs than his arm. Austin Ekeler didn’t had the room that the Broncos afforded him during their Week 13 matchup.

SPECIAL TEAMS

OVERALL GRADE: C

Wil Lutz’s 48-yard misfire at the end of the first half marred the day. Without Marvin Mims Jr., the punt-return game lacked potential explosiveness. Delarrin Turner-Yell’s ACL injury was a heartbreaking end to a terrific special-teams season for the second-year safety, who has emerged as one of the unit’s leaders.