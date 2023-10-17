Right now, Broncos have No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos would pick No. 3 overall in next year’s NFL Draft if the season ended today.

Only the Carolina Panthers, at 0-6, have a worse record than the 1-5 Broncos. Also checking in at 1-5 are the Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants and New England Patriots.

According to the popular website “Tankathon,” Denver would slot in at No. 3 thanks to having a tougher strength of schedule than the Bears, but easier than the Cardinals, Giants and Patriots. That’s the tiebreaker for draft order, as it’s not head-to-head. Beating Chicago isn’t the reason the Broncos currently sit behind them.

But of course, a twist to this whole process is Carolina doesn’t actually own their first-round pick. That went to the Bears last year in a trade that saw the Panthers move to No. 1 overall and select QB Bryce Young. Right now, Chicago is picking first and second.

Still, if you want the Broncos to have the top selection and a shot after drafting USC star quarterback Caleb Williams, you should be cheering for these teams to win games. The Panthers play the Texans this weekend, the Bears have the Raiders, the Cardinals take on the Seahawks, the Giants battle the Commanders and the Patriots host the Bills.

None of those teams are favored to win, then again, neither is Denver. The Green Bay Packers come to town as 1.5 point favorites on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

It’s depressing to be checking the bottom of standings and not the top, but that’s the position the Broncos are in. On the bright side, they have a first-round pick for the first time since 2021.

Both their 2022 and 2023 selections went to Seattle in the Russell Wilson trade. A first-rounder acquired for edge-rusher Bradley Chubb last year was used in a trade to land head coach Sean Payton.

Where the Broncos stand on Oct. 17 is not the spot many hoped, but here we are. In the race to tank, there are a lot of top contenders.

