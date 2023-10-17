Close
NUGGETS

New Nuggets title documentary has cool behind-the-scenes access

Oct 17, 2023, 1:03 PM

Denver Nuggets celebrate title documentary...

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The NBA has released a documentary chronicling the Denver Nuggets first championship.

Episode 1 of “Bring it Home” dropped on Tuesday, and new ones will come out each day between now and opening night on Oct. 24.

The first episode starts all the way back at training camp in San Diego in 2022. The series is narrated by Jamal Murray, who was coming off a brutal ACL tear that cost him 18 months on the court.

Nikola Jokic is heavily featured in the 11-minute part one, including the trip to Sombor, Serbia by head coach Michael Malone and the Nuggets’ brass to deliver him his second MVP trophy.

It also focuses on newcomers Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown, as well as Murray’s early struggles to get back from his injury.

And it wouldn’t be good content without some funny Jokic moments. This one shared by the NBA is fantastic, with Jokic “scouting” horses on his phone after practice. Murray asks him what he’s doing, and it’s great.

You can click on the link in the tweet to watch episode 1, or find it right here.

This should provide plenty of amazing behind-the-scenes moments as the Nuggets marched through the regular season and playoffs. They earned the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, and then went 16-4 in the postseason.

Having cameras present throughout was a smart move by the NBA, and it paid off with the Nuggets eventually winning the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

“Bring it Home” will be must-watch each day between now and the Lakers coming to Ball Arena in a week.

***

