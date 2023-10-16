The rumor mill is beginning to spread
Oct 16, 2023, 11:11 AM
How Vance Joseph saved his job + was Sean Payton the biggest mistake of all? Cecil Lammey joins Rachel Vigil with his five fantasy tips
3 days ago
Randy Gregory and now Frank Clark! What is happening in the Broncos locker room? Plus KC Sports Networks BJ Kissel joins us ahead of Thursday Night Football!
4 days ago
Is Sean Payton putting on a show or should Broncos Country be concerned about the trade deadline? Plus Colorado Avalanche hockey is back tonight! Mike Evans joins Rachel Vigil to discuss the upcoming season!
5 days ago
Did Robert Salah really say "stay humble"? Plus Mark Schlereth RIPS Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. Richie Carni and Will Petersen join Rachel Vigil
6 days ago
Is it too late to say sorry for Sean Payton? Cecil Lammey joins us for his fantasy tips plus Rachel has a few surprises up her sleeve today!
10 days ago
All the anticipation around #NYJvsDEN disappeared. Does this game against the Jets matter anymore? Richie Carni joins Rachel Vigil!
11 days ago