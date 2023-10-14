Are the Broncos in line for a from-the-ground-up rebuild?

Well, unfortunately, the streak continues, and it’s official. The Broncos have now lost 16 games in a row to the Kansas City Chiefs and fall to 1-5 this season.

The last time the Broncos were able to beat the Chiefs was in 2015. It’s been eight years since they tasted victory against their long-standing “rivals.”

At one point this offseason, former Broncos outside linebacker Frank Clark said he doesn’t even consider it a rivalry because it’s not competitive anymore. He’s not wrong.

The Broncos lost to the Chiefs 19-8 in an embarrassing game full of simple mistakes that cost them the game.

The Broncos have struggled since 2016 and haven’t figured out what’s happening. They’ve been through numerous head coaches, coordinators, quarterbacks and general managers, even had a complete ownership change, and we are still waiting for someone to solve the Broncos problems.

It’s been the same result year after year, and we always hear the same iteration of solutions, and nothing has ever worked. This team has been “upgrading” every season, yet it somehow gets worse every year. It’s an anomaly that doesn’t make sense.

Bringing in Sean Payton this offseason was supposed to be a fresh new start with a veteran coach who was supposed to be the solution to all of our problems. Payton came in, had complete control over the team, and could do whatever he pleased.

Money wasn’t an issue for the new ownership group. Payton signed over a quarter-billion dollars worth of contracts this offseason. It’s had zero payoff.

Being 1-5 at this point in the season, it’s time to start looking at clean housing and getting as many draft picks as possible for next year. No one on this roster is untouchable at this point, other than a select few players.

The team’s only “untouchable” players right now would be Patrick Surtain II, Marvin Mims Jr. and Jaleel McLaughlin. They’re generational players that you could build a team around. Everyone else, if the offer is good enough, take the trade.

Go ahead and trade Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Justin Simmons, Javonte Willams, and whoever else is getting interest from other teams. It’s time for a complete rebuild.

The Broncos need as many draft picks as possible before next season. At this rate, they will likely get the first-round pick next year and draft quarterback Caleb Willams to replace Wilson.

It’s unfortunate that the Broncos are in this position after such an eventful offseason. They spent so much money, and it truly felt like the missing piece was the head coach, and they took care of that problem with Payton. It felt like things were headed in the right direction, yet it didn’t work out.

It’s time to move on and start fresh. Start drafting and trading for younger players and build from the ground up.

Payton is an experienced head coach capable of turning this team around, but it will take a few years. He’s got to find the right people to put this team in a position to win and compete with the rest of the league.

Hopefully, the Broncos can secure a few more wins this season. But at this point, this team looks defeated, and their schedule isn’t getting any easier.

It’s time to stop investing in the present and start investing in the future.

