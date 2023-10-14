Mile High Hockey: Corey Masisak joins the show!
Oct 13, 2023, 6:00 PM
Corey Masisak, Avalanche reporter for the Denver Post, joins the show to discuss how the team looks after their first win of the season.
The Colorado Avalanche will have arguably the best defensive paring in hockey for years to come as Devon Toews signed a seven-year contract extension
10 hours ago
The Avalanche beat the Kings 5-2 to start the new season, and in a year that once again has Stanley Cup aspirations, it was a solid start
2 days ago
The Avs would not have won a Stanley Cup in 2022 had Pavel Francouz not stepped up for the team but now the 2023-24 season will begin without the beloved backup goalie
2 days ago
After getting bounced in the first round a season ago, the Avalanche made some roster tweaks they hope will get them back to title form
3 days ago
Caleb Jones' father, Popeye, played for the Nuggets for one season and is now currently an assistant coach with the team
3 days ago
Oddsmakers think the Colorado Avalanche will have a great chance to capture another Stanley Cup next summer
4 days ago